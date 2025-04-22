Degirum Announces Windows Compatibility For Pysdk



Windows Compatibility: Leverage existing Windows software with DeGirum's comprehensive drivers and software stacks.

Comprehensive Inference API: Simplifies complex AI operations such as decoding, resizing, preprocessing, inferencing, and postprocessing with a single, unified API. Scalability: Easily scale AI applications by adding hardware, without the need for modifications to existing code.

"We added Windows support in direct response to customer demand, further broadening the usability of PySDK and making AI integration simpler and more accessible," stated Shashi Chilappagari, Founder and CTO of DeGirum.

DeGirum AI Hub

DeGirum's AI Hub enables rapid AI prototyping without the need for hardware setup. The platform offers extensive model support, giving developers access to 1000+ production-ready machine learning models to kickstart development. The platform features a model porting toolchain that converts training checkpoints into deployable models across various hardware targets. The AI Hub also hosts extensive model zoos, enabling edge devices to load and update models on demand.

Expanding Accessibility with JavaScript SDK

DeGirum is introducing DeGirumJS, a JavaScript SDK designed to enable seamless integration into web and mobile applications. With DeGirumJS, developers can run AI models in the browser, bringing real-time object detection, image classification, and more.

About DeGirum

Founded in 2017 by semiconductor industry veterans, DeGirum provides innovative solutions that make AI development accessible and efficient. With the hardware-agnostic PySDK, AI Hub, and DeGirumJS, DeGirum equips developers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring edge AI applications to market. DeGirum's solutions empower developers to address the most complex AI challenges with ease, flexibility, and speed, driving the future of edge AI.

