Reins Announces Partnership With CEO Warrior

"CEO Warrior teaches home service business owners how to achieve scalable growth-and a big part of that is incentivizing the retention of key employees and top talent," said Chris Buttenham, co-founder of Reins. "Reins' alternative equity solutions are well-suited to this task, and we're pleased to work with CEO Warrior to expand adoption of those solutions throughout the skilled trades."

With innovative solutions like the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program, Reins provides small business owners with unique options to incentive employee longevity and performance, providing a sense of "skin in the game" through long term phantom stock offerings. Phantom stock allows business owners to provide their employees with the benefits of ownership without the headaches of traditional equity ownership.

"Our agreement with Reins confirms our commitment to helping home service companies grow through cutting-edge solutions," said Caroline Moriarty, Director of Business Development at CEO Warrior. "We encourage our clients to consider all the options for keeping their best employees on board, including these forward-thinking approaches to equity."

About Reins

Reins is an innovative platform that empowers privately-owned businesses to retain key employees effectively by offering owner-like benefits that incentivize employees to contribute to the long-term success of the business. Founded in 2023, Reins' mission is to help independent businesses remain productive and growing. Reins' proprietary solution, the Modern Agreement for Rewards and Equity (MARE) program was built by attorneys and is customizable to meet each business owner's needs. Every plan is legally binding and stored safely in the Reins software for compliance. Using the MARE program, business owners can create and execute a tailored program within minutes. For more information about Reins and the MARE program, please visit .

