ECARX Partners With HERE Technologies To Launch Next-Gen In-Vehicle Navigation System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX” or the“Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced a strategic partnership with HERE Technologies (“HERE”), the leading location data and technology platform, to co-develop a next-generation, AI-powered in-vehicle navigation system for global automakers. The new system will make its production-ready debut, alongside a live demonstration, at Auto Shanghai 2025.

This collaboration leverages HERE's advanced navigation platform and ECARX's full-stack solutions to deliver an industry-leading navigation system designed for the evolving needs of global automakers. By integrating the HERE SDK and compliant global location data, the solution enables global automakers to significantly shorten development cycles and time-to-market for their vehicles while ensuring seamless compliance with international data regulations.

The jointly developed navigation system stands out for its multi-scenario adaptability, high data accuracy, broad coverage, robust technical performance, and developer-friendly features. It is optimized for high-precision mapping, real-time navigation, and cross-platform support, empowering automakers-including Lotus, Lynk & Co, smart, and Hongqi-to deliver dynamic, reliable, and personalized navigation experiences for drivers worldwide.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, commented:“This deep technical collaboration fuses HERE's world-class mapping expertise with ECARX's full-stack software and hardware co-development platform. By standardizing HERE's SDK-supporting compliant map data for over 200 countries and multidimensional parameter interfaces-we significantly shorten the development cycle for automaker navigation systems. This allows vehicle models around the world to meet data regulations across major markets and provides a plug-and-play global navigation development framework for global automakers.”

Mike Nefkens, CEO of HERE Technologies, added,“Together with ECARX, we're combining cutting-edge AI-powered mapping and location services with next-generation intelligent vehicle platforms, making it easier than ever for leading automakers to deliver connected, intuitive and globally scalable navigation experiences. Our partnership is focused on increasing the speed at which automakers bring the latest in-car navigation solutions to market.”

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,900 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden and Germany. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group - with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Geely Galaxy, Polestar, smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including Volkswagen Group, FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.1 million vehicles worldwide.

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, HERE's location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which we operate. The use of words“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“believes,”“should,”“potential,”“may,”“preliminary,”“forecast,”“objective,”“plan,” or“target,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

ECARX

Investor Contacts:

...

Media Contacts:

...

HERE Technologies

Media contacts:

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

...

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

...