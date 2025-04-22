Igenius Launches One Of The World's Largest Sovereign AI Data Centers Leveraging Vertiv Infrastructure, NVIDIA Accelerated Computing And Omniverse

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to address the demands of highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and public administration, Colosseum will embody a fusion of transformative computational power, energy efficiency, and data sovereignty, while balancing stringent data security requirements.

Colosseum, a NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD , is the latest advancement in a long-standing collaboration between Vertiv and NVIDIA. It is strategically positioned in southern Italy to address regional government requirements, marking a significant milestone in Europe's AI landscape.

"Harnessing the power of NVIDIA's cutting-edge accelerated computing and Vertiv's innovative infrastructure expertise, Colosseum stands as a testament to the transformative potential of sovereign AI," said Uljan Sharka, CEO of iGenius. "We're demonstrating how modular systems and software-specific infrastructure enable a new era of mission-critical AI."

Modular by Design. Engineered for Efficiency.

Colosseum combines Vertiv's infrastructure management expertise, NVIDIA accelerated computing, and the NVIDIA Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations . The deployment will leverage Vertiv's 360AI reference architecture infrastructure platform for data center power and cooling that is designed for the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 , which was co-developed with NVIDIA and released in late 2024.

This modular and scalable system positions iGenius to deploy one of the fastest hyperscale AI supercomputers, and one of the largest to support sovereign AI.

Vertiv has also extended its reference design library on its AI Hub with the co-developed data center power and cooling design for NVIDIA GB300 NVL7 . By staying one GPU generation ahead, Vertiv enables customers to plan infrastructure before silicon lands, with deployment-ready designs that anticipate increased rack power densities and repeatable templates for AI factories at scale.

"The unit of compute is no longer the chip - it's the system, the AI Factory," said Karsten Winther, president of Vertiv, EMEA. "Through our collaboration with NVIDIA and visionary AI player iGenius, we are proving the efficiency and system-level maturity of delivering the data center as a unit of compute, unlocking rapid adoption of AI-native power and cooling infrastructure as a catalyst for AI at scale."

Simulate with NVIDIA Omniverse. Deliver with Speed.

"AI is reshaping the data center landscape, demanding new levels of scale, efficiency and adaptability for global AI factories," said Charlie Boyle, vice president of DGX platforms at NVIDIA. "With physically-based digital twins enabled by NVIDIA Omniverse technologies and Vertiv's modular design for the iGenius DGX SuperPOD data center, Colosseum sets a new standard for building supercomputers for the era of AI."

Colosseum was co-designed as a physically accurate digital twin developed with NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, enabling real-time collaboration between Vertiv, iGenius and NVIDIA, to accelerate system-level decisions and compress the design-to-deploy cycle. The Omniverse Blueprint enables real-time simulations, allowing engineers to test and refine designs instantly, rather than waiting for lengthy simulation processes, reducing simulation times from months to hours. Vertiv manufacturing and factory integration processes reduce deployment time by up to 50% compared to traditional data center builds.

This collaborative 3D design process validated the entire infrastructure stack, enabling predictive modeling of thermal load, electrical flow, and site layout - for 132kW liquid-cooled racks to modular power systems - before a single module was built.

Designed with Intelligence. Unified by Software.

Vertiv's AI-ready prefabricated modular data center solution is designed, manufactured, delivered, installed and commissioned by Vertiv. It includes power, cooling, management, monitoring, service and maintenance offerings, with power and cooling capacity supporting up to 132kW/rack initially, with an ability to scale up as required for future designs. The building shell integrates prefabricated white space inside while deploying full modular grey space outside. This approach offers exceptional scalability and energy efficiency, transforming the way data centers are built and deployed.

Colosseum will leverage NVIDIA Mission Control for data center operations and orchestration and VertivTM Unify to simplify and synchronize building management for AI factories. Vertiv Unify provides:



Real-time orchestration across power, cooling, and compute

Digital twin synchronization for closed-loop optimization AI-ready capabilities that support autonomous decision-making

Through its integration of NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, Vertiv Unify enables real-time updates between physical systems and digital models - allowing predictive maintenance, what-if simulations, and scenario testing before operational risk occurs.

The Blueprint for AI Factories Globally

Colosseum is more than a data center. It's the template for scalable, repeatable, sovereign AI factories. By combining cloud-scale density, local data control, and modular deployment, it signals the next phase of AI: where inference must be secure, fast, compliant, and distributed.

This is not a one-off project - it's a reference point. iGenius is building a blueprint with Colosseum designed to be repeated globally, with Vertiv and NVIDIA aligned on future platform support, including DGX GB300 systems and beyond. The future of sovereign AI is no longer theoretical - it's being built now.

About Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT ) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv .

About iGenius

iGenius is a deep-tech company specialized in Artificial Intelligence solutions for companies operating in highly regulated industries, including financial services, government, or heavy industry. Today, iGenius is one of the leading unicorns in the European AI landscape, active in both Europe and the United States to support companies in adopting secure, private, and efficient AI at scale. iGenius' main product, Unicorn, offers tailored solutions for companies looking to integrate AI in a safe and effective way, mainly through two proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs). Italia 10B, is a multi-language model optimized for regulated industries and elevated computational efficiency, while Colosseum 355B is fit for mission-critical use cases. In addition to Unicorn, iGenius' product offer includes Crystal, an AI agent for Decision Intelligence that analyzes business data in natural language and accurately supports strategic insight-driven decision-making.

