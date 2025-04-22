Instride’S Hybrid Clinical Cohorts Fill High-Need Roles In Healthcare

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Providing a new model for healthcare systems to address critical workforce shortages

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a human capital management company providing strategic education benefits, today announced a hybrid education model that empowers healthcare organizations to fill critical roles by developing talent from within. InStride's hybrid clinical cohorts combine online learning with in-hospital training, enabling providers to rapidly fill critical roles such as medical assistants, surgical technologists, and radiologic technologists. With over 400 employee participants across multiple states, InStride's model is operating at an unprecedented scale in the industry-delivering both workforce and financial impact. Already, two major healthcare systems have saved over $10 million by using this model to train surgical technologists, cutting contingent labor costs.

“Healthcare systems find their hands tied, as they can't hire their way out of today's clinical workforce shortages,” said Craig Maloney, CEO at InStride.“Together with our partners, we're changing that by making it easier than ever to identify and develop that talent from within. Our hybrid clinical cohorts are a scalable and cost-effective way to fill these high-need roles, and our hands-on program support ensures both employees and organizations see results.”

Addressing critical healthcare workforce shortages

Allied health professionals make up over 60% of the healthcare workforce , yet many of these roles face significant shortages. For example, radiology technologist vacancies have surged to 18% , nearly triple the rate from three years ago, delaying imaging services and prolonging hospital stays. Healthcare organizations must find solutions to train and retain this talent internally rather than relying solely on external hiring.

InStride's hybrid, cohort-based approach

Unlike traditional training models, InStride partners with healthcare providers to develop clinical cohorts tailored to address specific workforce needs. By combining structured online learning with hands-on experience, these programs are designed for efficiency, higher completion rates, and real-world impact.

Key features of hybrid clinical cohorts include:



Cohort-based learning : Employees progress through structured programs together, fostering peer support and improved completion rates.

Custom pathways for high-demand roles : Programs cover medical assistants, surgical technologists, and emerging pathways for radiologic technologists and cytologists. On-the-job training : Integration with onsite hospital training programs ensures learners gain real-world experience while earning credentials.



Unmatched support from start to finish

InStride's clinical cohorts ease strain on healthcare teams by delivering end-to-end support that sets employees up for success. From cohort design to clinical training, InStride works closely with healthcare leaders and academic partners to ensure the right participants are enrolled and fully supported. With clear visibility into employee progress, organizations can confidently fill high-need roles with employees who are ready to step in and make an impact.

Proven impact

Franklin University, one of InStride's academic partners collaborating to deliver clinical cohorts, offers a clear view of the model's success:

“We have seen firsthand how these clinical cohorts drive stronger learner outcomes," said Jonathan McCombs, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Health and Public Administration at Franklin University. "Learners consistently achieve higher pass rates on certification exams-23 percentage points above the national average on the NCCT TS-C exam-thanks to the combined strength of the program's structure, practitioner faculty, close support, and our close alignment with workforce needs."

By providing a clear pathway to certification, InStride's cohort-based approach bridges the gap between education and employment in high-demand clinical fields. With stronger outcomes and ongoing support, healthcare providers build a steady pipeline of skilled professionals, reducing turnover, lowering hiring costs, and addressing workforce shortages in roles like surgical technology and beyond.

About InStride

InStride is a human capital management company that solves corporate talent challenges through strategic education benefits and skills development solutions. By breaking down barriers to learning, fostering career growth aligned with organizational goals, and simplifying program management, InStride delivers lasting impact. Partnering with forward-thinking companies like Labcorp, Adidas, and SSM Health, InStride drives meaningful social and business outcomes by providing access to life-changing education. Visit instride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and up-to-date news.

Contact:

Sophia Puglisi

...

805.889.6273

Communications Specialist at InStride