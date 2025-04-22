VLS Environmental Solutions Releases 2024 Sustainability Report On Earth Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) 2024 was a year of remarkable success for VLS, with significant growth across all four divisions of the company and surpassing its financial goals-while continuing to prioritize safety and sustainability, both internally and for clients.

Highlights include:



Achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate that is far below the industry average and is a record low for VLS, as well as implementing the Golden Ratio, which allows for greater visibility into workplace risks and aligns reactive safety data with proactive safety activities.

Closing a strategic acquisition with Clearfield MMG , adding soil remediation to VLS' extensive list of zero-waste-to-landfill capabilities.

Launching initiatives to engage and support employees, including VLS Academy , a new internal learning management system customized to the company.

Deploying the annual employee engagement survey , with survey participation increasing significantly to 85%, up from 57% in 2023.

Completing the company's first comprehensive Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions analysis, exploring renewable energy adoption across operational sites, and bringing on a dedicated sustainability manager to further integrate responsible business principles across the company. Continuing to drive success and Environmental Impact Reduction (EIR) for clients through non-hazardous and hazardous waste solutions, marine service engagements, and railcar cleaning and repair services.

John Magee, Chief Executive Officer of VLS, shared, "The progress showcased in this Sustainability Report is a direct result of the dedication of our employees and clients. Reflecting on 2024, I am grateful for the commitment of our team and partners in scaling our services, strengthening our business, and driving environmental impact reductions across our company and the industries we serve. VLS is helping to shape the future of sustainable environmental solutions, and I look forward to our continued success in 2025 and beyond."

Kieth Cordesman, President, expressed, "We are excited to introduce our EIR initiative in this year's report, which is designed to monitor how our services contribute to a more sustainable world. VLS is committed to helping clients meet their sustainability goals by pursuing innovative solutions that transform industrial waste streams through landfill avoidance and emission reduction, advance material circularity, and help foster safer and healthier environments for our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate."

"This report reflects the great strides we made in 2024 in operating our business with sustainability in mind, and in helping our clients to do the same," said Brian Brantley, General Counsel and Head of Sustainability and Government Affairs. "We gained a greater understanding of our environmental impact as VLS continues to grow, and we also made enhancements to our governance approach by establishing new policies and procedures. These initiatives will allow us to better protect our business, employees, clients, and partners and remain a leader in the environmental services industry."

Corinna Carbone-Stephens, Chief People Officer, reiterated the key role VLS' workforce played in the company's growth and success in 2024: "Just as our employees are committed to VLS' continued success, we are dedicated to providing them with the support they need to thrive within and outside of work. Looking back on 2024, I am proud of the efforts our People and Culture department undertook to advance employee development, wellbeing, and inclusivity. Our efforts are paying off, with positive feedback in our employee engagement survey indicating our team feels supported in our collaborative and family-oriented environment." Stakeholders are invited to explore VLS' 2024 Sustainability Report and learn more about the company's approach to sustainability at .

About VLS Environmental Solutions

VLS Environmental Solutions is a leader in sustainability solutions, with four divisions providing industry leading solutions. The company's Non-Hazardous Waste Services division provides customized waste processing for industrial and commercial waste, including landfill diversion and sustainability programs, solidification of liquid waste, wastewater treatment, industrial services, and transportation. The company's Hazardous Waste Services division provides sustainability solutions for industrial manufacturing waste, including waste sequestration, hazardous waste fuel blending, and hazardous waste recycling. The company's Railcar Cleaning and Repair Services division provides specialty cleaning services for difficult-to-clean products, including chemicals, hardened materials, and pressurized gases, and comprehensive repair services for certified full-service repairs, tank car qualifications, and maintenance. The company's Marine Services division offers state-of-the-art barge cleaning, repair, and gas-free facilities for various chemical solvents and downstream petroleum products. VLS has over 1,400 employees in 50+ locations across North America. For more information about VLS, visit .

