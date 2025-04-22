SHINE Expands Global Footprint With UAE Distribution Partnership For Cancer-Fighting Isotopes

Modawina Medical Company (MMC) is dedicated to equipping healthcare providers across the UAE with advanced medical technologies. Through this long-term agreement, MMC will distribute Ilumira to its extensive network of radiopharmaceutical manufacturers and nuclear medicine centers in the UAE, increasing access to this important cancer-fighting isotope.

"We're proud to partner with SHINE to bring its high-quality Ilumira to healthcare providers throughout the UAE," said Ahmed Aboufaroukh, Founder and CEO of MMC. "Our mission has always been to provide cutting-edge medical solutions to the region, and this partnership allows us to address the growing demand for targeted radiotherapies that can transform cancer care."

Supporting global growth in precision medicine

SHINE produces Ilumira at its Cassiopeia facility in Janesville, Wisconsin, one of the highest-capacity Lu-177 production sites in North America. With the ability to support up to 100,000 doses annually, SHINE's proprietary production process ensures a reliable, high-quality supply of this important isotope, crucial given its 6.7-day half-life and need for rapid distribution.

This agreement marks another step in SHINE's mission to make advanced cancer care accessible to more patients around the world. As SHINE continues to expand its global network, strategic partnerships like this one will play a vital role in strengthening the supply chain for medical isotopes and supporting the future of targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies.

"The Middle East represents an exciting growth region for advanced cancer therapies, and we're proud to help lead that growth," said Greg Piefer, Founder and CEO of SHINE. "What's most exciting about expanding into the UAE with MMC, a partner with deep relationships with healthcare providers across the region, is the opportunity to deliver breakthrough cancer treatments for patients who may not have had access before."

Ilumira is a critical medical isotope used in targeted cancer therapies that precisely delivers radiation to cancer cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. These therapies are gaining global momentum and offer powerful new options for patients with limited alternatives. Recently, the FDA expanded the approved indications for Lu-177-based radiopharmaceuticals in treating metastatic prostate cancer.

About SHINE

Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, SHINE is an industry leader in next-generation fusion, developing innovative fusion-based technology that combines safety, cost-efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SHINE has successfully commercialized fusion across multiple applications, including neutron testing markets such as neutron radiography, radiation-effects testing and fusion material research. It has commercialized and is scaling its proprietary medical isotope production processes, supplying high-quality radioisotopes essential for procedures including diagnosing heart disease and cancer as well as cancer therapy.

Beyond these applications, SHINE is pioneering nuclear waste recycling to make nuclear energy more sustainable. Its long-term purpose is to change the way humans make energy by commercializing fusion energy. Unlike other fusion companies, SHINE takes a commercially driven path mirroring successful deep-tech industries. Through this visionary approach, SHINE is advancing technology, healthcare, and sustainable energy, making a lasting impact across multiple sectors. Learn more at

About Modawina Medical Company

Modawina Medical Company (MMC) was established in 2010 to meet the growing demands of healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates. As a trusted partner of leading global medical equipment manufacturers, MMC provides premium healthcare solutions with exceptional after-sales service. The company's comprehensive product portfolio includes advanced equipment for Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Surgical Instruments, Medical Oncology, Laboratory and Physiotherapy used in hospitals throughout the region.

A private enterprise dedicated to serving healthcare providers across the Middle East, MMC is committed to supplying superior equipment while maintaining the highest standards of patient care. The company continuously expands its product offerings to fulfill market demands, ensuring healthcare facilities have access to the best-known brands in the medical field. Through its commitment to quality and service excellence, MMC continues to support the advancement of healthcare delivery throughout the UAE and beyond. Learn more at

SOURCE SHINE Technologies, LLC