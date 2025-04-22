Town Of Petawawa Selects Syntax Strategic To Lead Rebranding Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Petawawa has selected a leading Canadian communications agency, Syntax Strategic, to develop its new brand identity. The initiative marks an exciting step forward in defining the community's unique strengths, character and vision for the future.

The rebranding project includes developing a new visual identity and a refreshed narrative that reflects Petawawa's dynamic growth, natural beauty and strong sense of community.

“Petawawa is a proud and evolving town with deep roots and a bold future,” said Jennifer Stewart, President and CEO of Syntax Strategic.“We are honoured to be trusted with helping tell that story - working with the people of Petawawa to build a brand that is both authentic and aspirational.”

Syntax Strategic was chosen through a competitive process for its expertise in brand storytelling, community engagement and public-sector communications. The firm is quickly becoming a national leader in municipal rebranding, having recently led brand development work for the iconic Village of Carp, the Town of Renfrew and Whitewater Region.

The Town of Petawawa is enthusiastic about sharing its new brand identity with residents and stakeholders in the coming weeks.

