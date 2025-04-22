Stellenium Welcomes Ben Von Seeger As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Global Growth Of Sovereign AI Data Centers

Stellenium Corp Logo

Ben Von Seeger joins Stellenium as CRO, igniting a new era of sovereign AI data centers with the visionary who built the world's most connected infrastructure.

- Slava Yanson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stellenium Corporation , a leader in sovereign AI infrastructure and energy-integrated data ecosystems, proudly announces the appointment of Ben Von Seeger as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A legendary figure in the data center industry, Von Seeger's influence spans continents and companies, from leading major telecom initiatives to shaping the world's most connected infrastructure. His appointment is a major endorsement of Stellenium's unique model, and a milestone in the company's mission to redefine AI sovereignty on a global scale.

With over 25 years in the global telecommunications and infrastructure sector, Von Seeger is the author of The Rival, an Axiom Business Book Award winner. He co-founded the NAP of the Americas– one of the world's most critical telecom hubs– and created the Meet Me Room at 60 Hudson St., the most connected access point on Earth. Throughout his career, he has overseen the development of over 3 million square feet of data center space and led infrastructure strategies valued in the billions across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Von Seeger has advised on major international deals and worked alongside tech titans including NVIDIA, Oracle, Microsoft, Azure, AWS, and Meta. His influence extends across over 650 telecom companies and 8,000 business relationships globally, positioning him as a critical bridge between digital infrastructure, AI innovation, and investment capital.

In his role as CRO, Von Seeger will lead Stellenium's global revenue strategy and strategic partnerships. He will focus on scaling Stellenium's sovereign AI infrastructure model across international markets, targeting hyperscalers, governments, and digital-forward enterprises seeking full control over their data, power, and compute.

“At Stellenium, I'm leading the development of our APAC Network Access Point– a next-generation digital gateway for hyperscalers and carriers across the region,” said Ben Von Seeger, Chief Revenue Officer.“What excites me most is building a truly unprecedented energy company eco-campus, where power, data, and sustainability converge to create a scalable AI ecosystem. I helped shape the NAP of the Americas into one of the world's most connected interconnection hubs, and I'm bringing that same vision to Stellenium. This is more than infrastructure– it's the blueprint for the future of digital sovereignty.”

“Ben's expertise and global network are unparalleled,” said Slava Yanson, CEO of Stellenium.“His reach in the data center and telecom world is unmatched, and his relationships and strategic expertise will be key as we redefine what sovereign AI infrastructure means– not just as a technical solution, but as a geopolitical and economic force. His joining is more than just a hire– it's a signal of where we're going and who's coming with us.”

About Stellenium

Stellenium is one of the world's first infrastructure firms to integrate power generation and sovereign AI infrastructure under one roof. Headquartered in the U.S., the company partners directly with government agencies and public sector stakeholders to deliver end-to-end, energy-secure AI ecosystems in emerging markets. Its flagship 300MW facility in Thailand marks the beginning of a multi-region expansion into Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Stellenium is not just building data centers– it is shaping the foundation for digital sovereignty, economic resilience, and AI innovation worldwide.

