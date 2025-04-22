Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia, Sparking Fire Casualties Include Dead And Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out in one of Zaporizhzhia's districts, killing a 69-year-old woman and wounding two others.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia region, a fire broke out in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. The consequences are being established,” the post reads.

“Two people are wounded. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia,” Fedorov said in a Telegram message.

He specified that the victims were taken to the hospital.

A 69-year-old woman died as a result of the enemy strike, Fedorov wrote in Telegram

“The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed the life of one person. A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured. Doctors tried to resuscitate her, but could not save her,” he wrote.

The secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Regina Kharchenko, wrote in Telegram that employees of the Cobra emergency rescue service had gone to the scene of the attack.

Fedorov posted a video of the aftermath of the enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia on Telegram .

As reported, over the past day, the occupiers struck 552 times in 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region .

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA