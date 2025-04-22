Legit Security Names Yoav Stahl As Vice President Of Product For AI-Native ASPM Platform

Technology executive brings more than 25 years of experience driving product strategy and innovation

BOSTON, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Legit Security , the leader in AI-native application security posture management (ASPM), today announced the appointment of Yoav Stahl as Vice President of Product. In this capacity, Stahl will drive Legit's product vision, strategy, and execution.

"Yoav brings great experience leading product development teams to deliver solutions with a track record of scaling growth," said Lior Barak, Chief Product and Engineering Officer and Co-Founder, Legit Security. "His ability to deliver customer-centered solutions make him an extraordinary asset to our team. I look forward to working with Yoav as we further expand the Legit ASPM platform and leverage our deep expertise in AI to deliver the most effective AppSec solutions possible."

Stahl brings 25 years of experience leading product and R&D teams across diverse technology markets, including security, cloud, machine learning, and media. Most recently, he drove product development at Spot by NetApp, where he led a team of product managers, product owners, designers, and architects. Under Stahl's leadership, the company introduced new features and capabilities that opened up new markets, increased customer adoption, and generated significant new annual recurring revenue. Prior to that, Stahl held senior product management roles at RSA Security, Outseer, Dell, and Dalet.

"I am honored to join Legit and work with such a talented team," said Stahl. "I am passionate about delivering products that help people and organizations solve critical challenges, and Legit's ASPM solution addresses some of the most serious and long-standing application security challenges. I look forward to building on the momentum of Legit's innovations as we continue to deliver solutions that help customers advance their AppSec programs."

About Legit Security

The Legit Security ASPM platform is a new way to manage application security in a world of AI-first development, providing a cleaner way to manage and scale AppSec and address risks. Fast to implement, easy to use, and AI-native, Legit has an unmatched ability to discover and visualize the entire software factory attack surface, including a prioritized view of AppSec data from siloed scanning tools. As a result, organizations have the visibility, context, and automation they need to quickly find, fix, and prevent the application risk that matters most. Spend less time chasing low-risk findings, more time innovating.

Media Contact:

Michelle Kearney

Hi-Touch PR

443-857-9468

[email protected]

