MENAFN - PR Newswire) Aries' solution, validated by an independent third-party environmental engineering firm, signifies a landmark disruption to the biosolids disposal market. It marks a nationwide first as a technology proven to work at industrial scale, that can safely destroy PFAS in municipal wastewater sludge and yield a PFAS-free bio-ash product that is safe to use in several industries.

Aries Clean Technologies Proves Commercial-Scale PFAS Destruction in Wastewater Biosolids

Post thi

Aries' commercial-scale facility in Linden, New Jersey processes over a million people's waste every day, no other facility in the US can process this volume while also destroying the "forever chemicals" found in the material. Beyond PFAS elimination, Aries' gasification process converts biosolids into energy which is used to power the plant. This closed-loop process, coupled with Aries' ability to site proximal to wastewater facilities and reduce transportation needs offers significant greenhouse gas emission reductions.

A Turning Point for Public Health and Environmental Protection

As the spread of PFAS contamination in arable land and waterways has made the news, throughout the US, a range of States have issued regulations. Communities need technological options to treat the biosolids that result from their wastewater treatment. Traditional disposal methods – spreading on farmland, depositing in landfills, or incineration - are no longer acceptable as they are sources of contamination, introducing PFAS into air, water, and soil.

Aries' technology offers a fourth, industrial-scale breakthrough solution to biosolids disposal and the first environmentally-friendly, PFAS-destroying, renewable solution.

This success has nationwide implications. Aries is currently developing its second facility in Maine, with additional sites coming shortly thereafter.

"We've proven PFAS can be destroyed-not just displaced," said Jon Cozens, CEO of Aries Clean Technologies. "This is a breakthrough that municipalities across the country have been waiting for."Why This Matters Now

This achievement comes at a critical time. The U.S. EPA's 2025 draft risk assessment for PFAS in biosolids highlights the urgency of finding effective treatment technologies. Communities across the country are grappling with increasing volumes of biosolids and rising public concern-often with limited disposal alternatives.

Aries' success proves PFAS destruction is not theoretical, it's already happening, and now it's time to bring the solution to all communities.

A Repeatable Model with No Risk to Municipalities

Aries is actively engaging municipalities, state agencies, and private sector partners. Our plants are designed to operate for 30-years, when Aries sites in an area our goal is to be a long-term community partner. The company designs, builds, owns, operates, and manages each facility, removing the financial and operational burden from local communities.

Several projects are in development, including a facility in Maine, expected to break ground in early 2026.

"We're not asking cities to gamble on unproven tech," said Cozens. "We're showing them it's possible, right now, to safely destroy PFAS, protect public health, and generate renewable energy-all without adding to their budgets or taking on risk."

Watch this video for an overview of how Aries' technology works.

Join the Conversation

Municipalities and wastewater treatment facilities face a clear challenge: how to manage PFAS-contaminated biosolids safely and effectively. Aries Clean Technologies invites municipal leaders, regulators, and industry professionals to a free webinar:

PFAS Destruction: The Role of Gasification in Addressing Forever Chemicals in Biosolids



Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 Time: 11 AM PT | 12 PM CT | 1 PM ET

Register here

About Aries Clean Technologies

Aries Clean Technologies helps communities transform what was once considered waste into a valuable resource. Its patented gasification process delivers measurable environmental benefits-destroying PFAS, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, diverting biosolids from landfills, and creating usable energy and materials. Learn more at .

For Media Inquiries and Interviews

Aries Clean Technologies' CEO, Jon Cozens, and key technical experts are available for interviews to discuss what this breakthrough means for PFAS policy, public health, and sustainable infrastructure.

Who's Backing This Breakthrough

Potential spokespeople for media coverage include:



Municipal officials from Linden, NJ, where the technology was first demonstrated

Independent validators from Barr Engineering and Epsilon Associates

Biosolids managers seeking scalable, sustainable PFAS solutions Investors like Spring Lane Capital, who are backing Aries because they believe in its mission and the national importance of solving the PFAS crisis through innovation

Contact for Interviews, Images, and Additional Insights:

Shyla Lindner

Marketing Manager, Aries

[email protected]

SOURCE Aries Clean Technologies