Hisense Launches New ULED Miniled U8 Series TV, Elevating Home Entertainment To Cinematic Heights
Hisense tackles diverse viewing conditions with Anti-Reflection PRO technology, reducing glare in both bright and dim settings for a consistently clear display. The QLED Colour system, validated by Pantone standards, delivers over a billion true-to-life shades, turning every scene into a visual masterpiece.
In addition to its visual prowess, the U8 Series TV offers a compelling audio experience with its advanced 4.1.2 multi-channel sound system. Integrating side speakers, rear subwoofers, and upward-firing units, the U8 Series TV creates an immersive soundscape that perfectly complements its visuals. Every sound is rendered with exceptional clarity, while Devialet certification-configurable via OTA (over-the-air) updates-ensures ongoing, state-of-the-art performance.
Smart connectivity is seamlessly integrated, allowing users to access a wide range of content via popular streaming platforms. With voice control support through "Hey Google/VIDAA," navigation becomes intuitive, placing a world of entertainment and smart home functionality at your fingertips.
The ULED MiniLED U8 Series TV sets a new standard in home entertainment by combining state-of-the-art technology with elegant design. It is a testament to Hisense's commitment to innovation and excellence, offering a unified experience where visionary visuals and immersive audio converge to redefine what's possible in the living room.
As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense brings the U8 Series TV to homes worldwide-delivering cinema-level picture and sound that make every football match, game, or movie feel larger than life, right from your couch.
The Hisense U8 Series TV is now available worldwide, with specific release dates determined by local channels. It is offered in six sizes-55, 65, 75, 85, and 100 inches-to perfectly suit any home environment. (*Availability of size options may vary by region.)
About Hisense
Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.
SOURCE Hisense
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
