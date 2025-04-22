Allot Launches New Off-Network Cybersecurity Solution, Part Of Its 360-Degree Protection Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hod Hasharon, Israel, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative security-as-a-service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that the company is launching its new OffNetSecure solution and will demo it at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. The new hassle-free solution protects telecom customers against cyberthreats when they are connected to the internet through means other than their provider's network.

The Allot OffNetSecure solution is an extension of the Allot Secure cybersecurity platform for telecom operators. It provides seamless cyber threat protection for consumer and SMB telecom subscribers when they are not connected to the provider's network, for example, when connected as a guest to a Wi-Fi network. This type of connectivity also gives the service provider an additional branded channel for staying in touch with the subscriber which, until now, has been a 'blind spot' for the provider. As an extension of Allot Secure, OffNetSecure contributes to the 360-degree solution that offers protection against malware, phishing and ransomware attacks.

“Mobile internet access has never been so risky with cyber threats lurking behind any potential tap on the glass. The OffNetSecure solution from Allot completes the circle of protection provided by the unified Allot Secure suite and offers telecom providers a new revenue stream from a service with high adoption rates,” said Angel Fernandez, VP Cybersecurity Products for Allot.

The Allot OffNetSecure solution is implemented on the end customer's Android smartphones and tablets, Apple iPhones and iPads and is activated as a part of the provider's branded customer care or other app that is already running on the customer's device. Unlike endpoint protection clients, Allot OffNetSecure requires no downloading, no installation and no updating by the end customer. Allot OffNetSecure can increase the telecom provider's revenue by enabling them to create premium plans and offer unified provisioning, policies, configurations and reporting with other Allot Secure products.

You can see the OffNetSecure product demo and talk to Allot product experts at the RSA Conference, April 28th through May 1st at booth #5281.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

