Keeper Security Enhances Browser Extension With New Autofill Controls, PAM Support And Snapshot Tool

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper's new release delivers precision autofill controls, expanded PAM support and AI-powered autofill improvements to solve critical enterprise security challengesKeeper Security, the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, announces today the launch of Browser Extension 17.1. The significant update to Keeper's award-winning cybersecurity software brings enhanced autofill customisation to its browser extension, along with expanded PAM capabilities and a new AI-powered tool to improve issue resolution."At Keeper, we're relentless in our mission to deliver a seamless and secure digital experience. With version 17.1 of our browser extension, we've enhanced our patented autofill technology, refined the user interface and strengthened the core security our users trust Keeper for,” said Keeper Security CTO and Co-founder Craig Lurey.“Our commitment to innovation means we're constantly evolving with cutting-edge features and functionality, so our users can enjoy a faster, more intuitive and uncompromisingly secure experience every time they log in."Snapshot Tool for Faster Issue ResolutionTo improve autofill accuracy, Keeper is introducing the Snapshot Tool, an AI-powered solution that allows users to securely report autofill issues on internal or custom websites – without exposing sensitive data. Users can enable the Snapshot Tool through the browser extension's settings. The tool captures a structured HTML snapshot of a webpage, excluding any login credentials or sensitive information. Users can preview the data before submitting it to Keeper, ensuring full transparency and control.This enhancement enables Keeper's engineering team to diagnose and resolve autofill issues in minutes, without having to wait for a new browser extension release - all while maintaining our industry-leading security. Machine learning is used to continuously enhance KeeperFill's accuracy based on anonymised web structure data submitted via the Snapshot Tool.Greater Autofill Precision With Advanced Record SettingsWe've introduced two key updates for fine-tuned autofill behaviour:. Overwrite Field Content: Users can now choose whether data stored in custom fields autofills into pre-populated fields on websites, offering more flexibility in managing forms.. Autofill on Subsequent Pages: This option allows users to prevent autofill from being triggered on multiple pages within a site, reducing the risk of accidental entries.These enhancements give users granular control over how KeeperFill interacts with web forms, ensuring a seamless and secure autofill experience. These settings are especially useful in complex login flows and enterprise applications, where pre-filled fields or multi-step forms require more control.Expanded Privileged Access Management SupportAs businesses face growing cybersecurity threats, managing privileged credentials efficiently and securely is more critical than ever. KeeperFill 17.1 now supports additional PAM record types, including Remote Browser, Directory, Database, Machine and User records, allowing IT administrators and security teams to manage high-risk credentials directly within the browser while maintaining zero-trust security principles.KeeperPAM is Keeper's next-generation privileged access management solution that secures and manages access to critical resources – including servers, web applications, databases and workloads. The platform consolidates password management, secrets management, connection management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation into a unified, cloud-based platform with robust security controls and zero-knowledge encryption.Solving a Critical Industry NeedTraditional autofill tools often lack customisation, leading to form errors and security risks. KeeperFill 17.1 solves these challenges by providing precision controls, privileged access security and an intelligent autofill improvement system.Browser Extension 17.1 empowers organisations with advanced autofill controls and expanded PAM capabilities, delivering greater security and efficiency in credential management. By enhancing autofill precision and privileged access security, this update helps businesses maintain a zero-trust security posture while streamlining workflows.Download the new Keeper Browser Extension 17.1 from the Chrome Web Store, Apple App Store, Microsoft Edge Add-ons or Firefox Add-ons store. Visit to learn more.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organisations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organisation against today's cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.

