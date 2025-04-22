From Paradise To Progress: ANNA VISION GROUP Launches Smart City Of The Future In Bali

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALI, Indonesia, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an innovative real estate development company founded and owned by entrepreneur, has announced the launch of one of Southeast Asia's most ambitious and visionary projects: a fully automated, AI-powered smart city in the heart of Bali.

This next-generation urban space is not just about futuristic architecture - although the design is set to become one of the most stunning in the region - it is a bold economic, technological, and social initiative aimed at redefining how cities function. The project integrates advanced robotics, autonomous services, and artificial intelligence to create an environment that is sustainable, efficient, and future-proof.

At the core of the project is human development. The smart city will serve as a massive educational and upskilling hub for tens of thousands of Indonesians , offering training in IT, software development, artificial intelligence, and other critical technologies shaping the global digital economy.

“We believe the future of real estate lies not only in concrete and steel, but in code, intelligence, and the ability to uplift lives. We're not just building buildings - we're building a new reality,” says Oleksii Maznichenko , owner of PT ANNA VISION GROUP.

The project also aims to attract global tech companies, venture capital firms, and startups looking for a strategic foothold in Asia. With its eco-conscious design and smart governance model, the city positions Indonesia as a rising leader in innovation-driven development.

Media Contact:

Company name: PT ANNA VISION GROUP

Email: ...

Website:

Contact person: NI LUH PUTU INDRI YANI

Address: Jl. Bumbak No.80, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +628812262222

