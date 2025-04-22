Celebrate Earth Day With Angel Yeast: Leading The Green Production Revolution With A Zero-Carbon Factory

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On April 2, Angel Yeast Dehong was officially designated as a Class I three-star "Zero-Carbon Factory" by the China Quality Certification Center. This milestone signifies Angel Yeast's first zero-carbon factory, marking a significant step in the company's dedication to green and low-carbon practices and promoting sustainable development.

Zero-Carbon Factory: Advancing from Emission Control to Net Zero

A "Zero-Carbon Factory" is an advanced green facility that minimizes greenhouse gas emissions through energy-saving technologies, renewable energy use, and negative carbon practices. Any remaining emissions are offset through carbon neutralization projects, aiming to "reduce as much as possible."

DEHONG's attainment of the "Class I three-star" certification focuses on Scope 1 (direct emissions) and Scope 2 (indirect energy emissions), necessitating a self-reduction and offset ratio of over 50% for residual emissions. Through the integration of strategies such as photovoltaic power generation, biomass energy substitution, and carbon footprint monitoring, DEHONG has established a comprehensive carbon reduction framework that encompasses the entire production cycle, setting a benchmark for the green evolution of the Angel Yeast Group. DEHONG's recent certification further advances the group's sustainable development strategy to new heights.

Wu Xiaofeng, Assistant to the General Manager and Department Head of Production Management at Angel Yeast, highlighted, "Energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and green production are core pillars of our growth strategy. Through innovation, we've established a comprehensive carbon reduction framework that includes product design, greenhouse gas reduction, and carbon offset measures. We are also actively greening our production processes with advanced energy-saving equipment and eco-friendly technologies to minimize emissions throughout our operations."

Clean Energy Revolution: From Green Electricity to Biomass Substitution

In 2024, Angel Yeast's carbon reduction initiatives focused on transforming its energy structure by promoting clean energy adoption, achieving transformative breakthroughs. This year, Angel Yeast reduced carbon emissions by 210,500 tons through these efforts, including the use of 129,673 megawatt-hours of green electricity, which alone contributed to a 72,200-ton reduction in carbon emissions.

Angel Yeast also advanced the installation of photovoltaic power facilities and the adoption of biomass substitution for coal. The company generated 176.7 megawatt-hours of electricity from photovoltaic sources and purchased 122,800 tons of biomass steam, indirectly reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 37,500 tons in 2024. Angel pioneered biomass substitution projects in various regions, using 33,600 tons of biomass fuels in 2024, leading to a carbon emission reduction of 40,900 tons. Subsidiaries implemented biogas recovery and utilization technologies, converting biogas into steam for production processes. In 2024, 28.26 million cubic meters of biogas were recovered, replacing coal steam and reducing carbon emissions by 59,900 tons.

The subsidiaries within the group are actively pursuing equipment energy-saving technology upgrades and conducting carbon reduction assessments. In 2024, the completion of energy-saving technology transformation projects across the company resulted in significant annual savings. These projects led to reduced electricity consumption by 2,309.16 megawatt-hours, water savings of 29,000 tons, and steam savings of 40,000 tons, ultimately reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 13,500 tons.

Angel Yeast invites global partners to join the clean energy transition and drive environmental innovation. Moving forward, the company will focus on building "zero-carbon factories," advancing green technology, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing emissions.

Photo -

Logo -