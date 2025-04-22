South Korea Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: South Korea Data Center Market To Double By 2030 With $9.90 Billion Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) South Korea's infrastructure supports around 1,000 AI companies, and investment in AI computing centers is underway. The market sees increased investments from firms like Equinix and Digital Realty, with emerging players like Macquarie Asset Management entering the scene. Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korea Data Center Market was valued at USD 5 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.90 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.06%.



SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET KEY HIGHLIGHTS

South Korean government plans to increase the use of renewable energy, and the country targets to use around 20% renewable energy by 2030 and around 35% by 2040. In addition, the country aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

In South Korea, government initiatives and the country's infrastructure fuel AI. In addition, there are around 1,000 AI companies in South Korea that provide AI-related services across the country. For instance, in December 2024, the government of South Korea announced that it had plans to invest around USD 2.9 billion with private sector companies to build a national artificial intelligence (AI) computing center by 2030. Moreover, the government aims to expand AI computing infrastructure, deploy AI technologies, and provide AI training.

The government of South Korea has taken several initiatives to skill up the country's people according to the industry demand. For instance, in 2021, the government of South Korea announced that it had launched the K-Digital Platform (KDP) to improve digital skills across the country. This platform works as a bridge between local companies and local governments, and it provides digital lectures to students, working professionals, and job seekers to enhance their digital skills through vocational training programs. In 2021, the KDP platform operated in around 20 locations, and it plans to expand its presence to around 60 locations by 2025.

The demand for cloud computing in South Korea witnessed significant growth, creating promising opportunities for cloud investors. This expansion is driven by government initiatives, rising cybersecurity threats, and increased use of digitalization in different sectors and industries. For instance, in March 2024, the South Korean government announced a major plan to invest around USD 91 million in cloud computing to boost the cloud industry in the country. With the development of AI-ready data centers in the market, the demand for liquid cooling solutions is also expected to grow. The Busan Data Center Campus of OneAsia Network, located in Busan, will use immersion cooling technology in the Cooling system, and it is expected to be operational by Q4, 2025.

The South Korea data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services, with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the South Korea data center market include Equinix, Digital Realty, Telehouse (KDDI), KINX, Hostway, LG CNS, LG Uplus, SK broadband, KT Cloud, Dreammark1 Corporation, Digital Edge, Epoch Digital, and others.

In South Korea, multiple real estate and investment firms have entered the South Korea data center market by acquiring local data center operators. For instance, in August 2024, Macquarie Asset Management announced that it had acquired the Hanam Data Centre located in Seoul. The rising demand and significant growth opportunities have led to a huge number of new entrants investing in the South Korea data center market. Some of these new entrants include Empyrion Digital, DCI Data Centers, Macquarie Asset Management, OneAsia Network, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and STACK Infrastructure. It will increase the competitiveness of the data center market, and it will also increase the revenue of the data center market. EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS IN SOUTH KOREA

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Seoul

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Seoul Other Cities IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo NetApp Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

BEHIVE Architects

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

Heerim Architects & Planners

Hyundai Engineering & Construction

ISG

POSCO DX

SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Samsung C&T Shinhan Architects & Engineers Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ Vertiv Data Center Investors

Digital Edge

Digital Realty

Dreammark1

Epoch Digital

Equinix

Hostway IDC

KT Corp

LG CNS

LG Uplus

Microsoft SK Broadband New Entrants

Empyrion Digital

DCI Data Centers

Macquarie Asset Management

OneAsia Network

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres STACK Infrastructure KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the South Korea data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in South Korea?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across South Korea during 2025-2030?

What is the growth rate of the South Korea data center market?

Who are the key investors in the South Korea data center market? What factors are driving the South Korea data center market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered South Korea

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the South Korea data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:



IT Infrastructure



Servers



Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II



Tier III

Tier IV

Geography



Seoul Other Cities

For more information about this report visit

South Korean Data Center Market

