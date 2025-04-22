403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
W Chain collaborates with Google backed NeurochainAI to Drive AI-Powered Innovation in Global Payments
(MENAFN- Metamorphpr) Global, 22 April 2025: W Chain, a top hybrid blockchain platform for global payments, has announced its partnership with NeurochainAI, a leader in decentralized AI development. The partnership will leverage the combined strength of both the companies to transform the global payment system by deploying amalgamation of AI and blockchain technologies. NeurochainAI is backed by Google's startup program.
The partnership aligns the strengths of both organizations to address critical challenges in global payments. By adding AI to W Chain's system, they plan to provide smart analysis to prevent frauds, create custom payment experiences for users, and adjust fees in real-time for businesses. W Chain's hybrid blockchain setup is built to handle high-volume apps and can process up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). W Chain works with various digital assets and payment solutions making it beneficial for multiple industries. Simultaneously, NeurochainAI brings its know-how to decentralized AI systems offering tools to create, deploy, and roll out AI models.
Commenting on the development Sathya Prakash, Head of Commercials of W Chain, said "This partnership with NeurochainAI is a big step in our goal to transform global payments through tech. By joining our hybrid blockchain setup with NeurochainAI's cutting-edge AI tools, we're set to offer smarter and safer payment systems that keep up with what businesses and customers need today."
Commenting on the partnership Gabriele Jas, Marketing Manager at NeurochainAI "Our work with W Chain fits right in with our aim to push forward open and fair AI growth. Working together, we'll give businesses tools to make payments easier while setting new standards for how well and global payments can work."
The partnership shows W Chain and NeurochainAI share a goal to weave AI deep into W Chain's system. Both organizations aspire to build smart payment tools that use data predictions to spot fraud before it happens. They also plan to offer custom experiences based on what each user likes. This key partnership highlights how both companies aim to spark new ideas in worldwide payments. They want to tap into AI and blockchain's power to change things. W Chain and NeurochainAI are working to define payment's future with brainier systems run by the latest technology.
Note to Editor:
About W Chain
W Chain stands out as a pioneering hybrid blockchain designed specifically to bridge the gap between traditional and emerging global payments. Combining the best of both worlds, it delivers exceptional scalability, interoperability and innovation. Built to manage a high volume of transactions effortlessly, W Chain guarantees that each transaction is fast, secure, and efficient. For more information, please visit,
About NeurochainAI
NeurochainAI - L1 + AI L3: DePIN, Data, AI Models. It is revolutionizing the AI compute market with a consumer-grade hardware DePIN and innovation in AI model optimization to enable the AI-driven digital world. It is tapping into a $1.8T AI market by providing developers and SMBs with all the tools required to efficiently build, deploy, and run AI dApps under one platform: DePIN, Community-powered data collection & validation, Marketplace of quantized AI models, Interoperability tools, dApp Store. For more info, visit
The partnership aligns the strengths of both organizations to address critical challenges in global payments. By adding AI to W Chain's system, they plan to provide smart analysis to prevent frauds, create custom payment experiences for users, and adjust fees in real-time for businesses. W Chain's hybrid blockchain setup is built to handle high-volume apps and can process up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS). W Chain works with various digital assets and payment solutions making it beneficial for multiple industries. Simultaneously, NeurochainAI brings its know-how to decentralized AI systems offering tools to create, deploy, and roll out AI models.
Commenting on the development Sathya Prakash, Head of Commercials of W Chain, said "This partnership with NeurochainAI is a big step in our goal to transform global payments through tech. By joining our hybrid blockchain setup with NeurochainAI's cutting-edge AI tools, we're set to offer smarter and safer payment systems that keep up with what businesses and customers need today."
Commenting on the partnership Gabriele Jas, Marketing Manager at NeurochainAI "Our work with W Chain fits right in with our aim to push forward open and fair AI growth. Working together, we'll give businesses tools to make payments easier while setting new standards for how well and global payments can work."
The partnership shows W Chain and NeurochainAI share a goal to weave AI deep into W Chain's system. Both organizations aspire to build smart payment tools that use data predictions to spot fraud before it happens. They also plan to offer custom experiences based on what each user likes. This key partnership highlights how both companies aim to spark new ideas in worldwide payments. They want to tap into AI and blockchain's power to change things. W Chain and NeurochainAI are working to define payment's future with brainier systems run by the latest technology.
Note to Editor:
About W Chain
W Chain stands out as a pioneering hybrid blockchain designed specifically to bridge the gap between traditional and emerging global payments. Combining the best of both worlds, it delivers exceptional scalability, interoperability and innovation. Built to manage a high volume of transactions effortlessly, W Chain guarantees that each transaction is fast, secure, and efficient. For more information, please visit,
About NeurochainAI
NeurochainAI - L1 + AI L3: DePIN, Data, AI Models. It is revolutionizing the AI compute market with a consumer-grade hardware DePIN and innovation in AI model optimization to enable the AI-driven digital world. It is tapping into a $1.8T AI market by providing developers and SMBs with all the tools required to efficiently build, deploy, and run AI dApps under one platform: DePIN, Community-powered data collection & validation, Marketplace of quantized AI models, Interoperability tools, dApp Store. For more info, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment