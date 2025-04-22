Financial Services Payments Sponsorship Sector Report 2025 | Soccer Leads In Payments Sector Sponsorship Deals With UEFA & Mastercard Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the ever-evolving global payments sector, highlighting the key brands and their movements within sports sponsorships. Discover how soccer commands dominance, led by UEFA's lucrative alliance with Mastercard for the 2024-27 Champions League. Motor racing and American Football also drive significant investments, with noteworthy deals involving Visa and the NFL. Visa emerges as a sector leader, with high-value partnerships across 17 sports, while Mastercard and Shift4 Payments follow suit, marking their influence in this dynamic industry.

This report provides an overview of the payments sector globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Soccer commands a significant presence in the payments sector, both in terms of annual spend and deal volume. The sport's most substantial agreement within this sector, in terms of annual value, is UEFA's renewed alliance with Mastercard. The credit card company has agreed to sponsor the UEFA Champions League for the 2024-25 to 2026-27 seasons.

In terms of annual expenditure, motor racing holds the second rank, despite having a mere 12 deals. American Football holds the position of second-largest in terms of deal volume, boasting 39 deals. The sport's most significant deal by annual value is the NFL's partnership with Visa.

The largest deal in terms of annual value across the payments sector in 2025 is UEFA's partnership with Mastercard. In terms of annual value, UEFA's partnership with Mastercard is closely followed by FIFA's partnership with Visa.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) each maintain a significant partnership within the payments sector, both valued at $40 million annually. The 'Big Four' sports leagues in the United States - namely the NBA, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Football League (NFL) - maintain significant partnerships within the payments sector.

Visa stands as the top brand within the payments sector, in terms of both deal volume and annual spend. Visa boasts a substantial sponsorship portfolio that spans 17 different sports. Within their sports sponsorship portfolio, Visa has established high-value partnerships with prominent organizations such as FIFA, the IOC, and NFL.

Mastercard, ranking as the second most active payments brand, also stands as the second largest spender. Shift4 Payments closely trails Mastercard with 30 agreements, ranking as the third most active brand within the payments sector.

This report looks to offer a detailed insight into the payments sector across the globe. It explores all the main brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years across the globe in the sports sponsorship industry. For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the payments sector globally performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

American Express

Corpay

Mastercard

Shift4 Payments Visa

Executive Summary Introduction

Sponsorship market trends

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals Expiring Deals in 2025

FIFA and Visa

Brand Analysis Summary

Brand Spend per Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands

Top 10 Biggest Spenders Key Brands Analysis

