Oil Markets Rebound On Short-Covering Amid Persistent Recession Fears
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices climbed in early trading Tuesday as investors covered short positions following Monday's steep losses. WTI crude futures rose 51 cents (0.8%) to $63.59 per barrel while Brent crude futures gained a similar margin to reach $66.77 per barrel.
Both benchmarks had tumbled more than 2% on Monday, prompted by progress in U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that eased supply concerns. The price recovery remains tenuous as fundamental concerns continue to weigh on market sentiment.
WTI crude has declined by 12.48% since January, reflecting persistent worries about global economic headwinds. Market participants appear caught between short-term technical trading strategies and longer-term fears about economic contraction.
"Following Monday's steep decline, some short-covering activity was observed," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment. "Nevertheless, worries about a possible recession due to the tariff conflict continue."
Kikukawa predicts WTI will likely fluctuate between $55 and $65 amid ongoing uncertainty regarding tariffs. President Trump's renewed criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has intensified market anxiety.
Trump stated the U.S. economy could decelerate if interest rates were not reduced promptly. His comments raised concerns about the Fed's independence in determining monetary policy, sending the dollar index to a three-year low while major U.S. stock indices fell.
Oil Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Uncertainty
The uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy threatens to dampen financial markets and broader economies. This raises valid concerns about potential decreases in crude oil consumption.
The United States, as the world's largest oil consumer, significantly influences global demand patterns. Investors surveyed in mid-April estimated a nearly 50% chance of U.S. recession within the next 12 months.
Supply factors further complicate the price outlook. OPEC+ plans to increase output by 411,000 barrels per day in May, though this might be partially offset by production cuts from members exceeding their quotas.
The potential return of Iranian oil exports following nuclear negotiations adds another bearish element to the supply equation. Technical indicators suggest mixed signals for crude markets.
Brent shows a short-term bearish trend according to moving averages. Support exists near $64.25 per barrel, while resistance stands above $72.75. A breakthrough below $62.55 could trigger further declines toward $56.65.
A preliminary poll indicates U.S. crude and gasoline stocks likely declined last week, while distillate inventories are expected to have increased. This inventory situation provides modest support for prices but fails to overcome broader macroeconomic concerns dominating market sentiment.
The precarious balance between immediate supply-demand dynamics and looming economic worries keeps oil markets in a state of cautious tension, with price volatility likely to persist in coming weeks.
