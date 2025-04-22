Bitcoin Faces 10-15% Price Drop Risk Following Rejection At $89K Support Level

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Faces Potential 15% Price Decrease as It Fails to Break $89K Resistance

Bitcoin , the leading cryptocurrency, is currently facing a significant hurdle as it struggles to surpass the $89,000 mark. This rejection near the $89K resistance level has raised concerns among investors, leading to speculation about a potential 15% dip in the Bitcoin price.

The failure to break through the $89K barrier signals a lack of strong bullish momentum in the market. As a result, Bitcoin may experience some downward pressure in the coming days, with the price expected to drop by around 15%. This correction could lead to increased selling pressure and further declines in the cryptocurrency's value.

Despite this short-term setback, many analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin 's long-term prospects. They believe that the recent rejection near $89,000 is just a temporary obstacle in the ongoing bull run. As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream adoption and institutional interest, the overall trend is still bullish.

It is essential for investors to remain cautious and keep a close eye on Bitcoin 's price movements in the coming days. By staying informed and monitoring market trends, investors can make informed decisions about their investment strategies. Additionally, it is crucial to have a diversified portfolio to mitigate risks associated with price fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market.

