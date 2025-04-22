403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Breakaway zone in Africa refuses main port proposal to US
(MENAFN) Somaliland has firmly rejected Somalia’s attempt to grant the US exclusive control over key ports and airbases in the breakaway region, particularly in the coastal city of Berbera. Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 following the Somali Civil War, considers the proposal a “foolish interference” in its internal affairs. Despite not being internationally recognized as an independent nation, Somaliland has established its own government, security, and currency. However, Somalia still regards it as part of its territory.
In a letter to US President Donald Trump, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud offered the US control over military bases in Balidogle and Berbera, along with the ports in Berbera and Bosaso, suggesting that the move would enhance US engagement in the region and prevent other foreign powers from gaining a foothold in the strategically important Gulf of Aden.
Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, rejected this offer, emphasizing that the assets in question are under Somaliland’s jurisdiction, as the region is a sovereign state. He further stated that such suggestions were politically motivated and lacked any factual basis. Somaliland had hoped for support from the US in its pursuit of international recognition and had even previously expressed willingness to host a US military base if it aligned with both nations' interests.
The port of Berbera has been a contentious point between Somaliland and Somalia, especially after Somaliland signed an agreement with Ethiopia to lease a section of the Berbera coastline. This move, aimed at allowing Ethiopia access to the sea, triggered tensions with Somalia, which views the deal as undermining its territorial integrity. Recent efforts to resolve tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, mediated by Turkey, have sought to preserve Somali territorial claims while also providing Ethiopia with necessary access to the sea.
In a letter to US President Donald Trump, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud offered the US control over military bases in Balidogle and Berbera, along with the ports in Berbera and Bosaso, suggesting that the move would enhance US engagement in the region and prevent other foreign powers from gaining a foothold in the strategically important Gulf of Aden.
Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, rejected this offer, emphasizing that the assets in question are under Somaliland’s jurisdiction, as the region is a sovereign state. He further stated that such suggestions were politically motivated and lacked any factual basis. Somaliland had hoped for support from the US in its pursuit of international recognition and had even previously expressed willingness to host a US military base if it aligned with both nations' interests.
The port of Berbera has been a contentious point between Somaliland and Somalia, especially after Somaliland signed an agreement with Ethiopia to lease a section of the Berbera coastline. This move, aimed at allowing Ethiopia access to the sea, triggered tensions with Somalia, which views the deal as undermining its territorial integrity. Recent efforts to resolve tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, mediated by Turkey, have sought to preserve Somali territorial claims while also providing Ethiopia with necessary access to the sea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment