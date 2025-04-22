Wuxi Biologics Recognized By CDP For Climate Change Leadership For Second Consecutive Year



Firm commitment to tackling climate change in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Earth Day 2025 - Our Power, Our Planet, Contribute to a sustainable future

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced it has been recognized by CDP, the world's foremost environmental non-profit reporting organization, for its leadership in disclosure transparency and performance excellence in the area of climate change. This marks the second consecutive year the company has achieved this honor.

CDP is recognized as the global standard for corporate environmental reporting, and its annually published ratings are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a net-zero, sustainable and resilient economy. Companies are evaluated on their awareness of environmental issues, management methods and advancements in environmental stewardship. In 2024, nearly 25,000 companies - representing two-thirds of the global market value - reported their environmental data through CDP. WuXi Biologics stood out among these companies with an "A-" score for leadership on climate change.

Committed to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), WuXi Biologics has adopted an integrated strategy to tackle climate change issues, with measurable targets and a refined roadmap. The Company aims to achieve net-zero emissions from overall operations by 2050, and in 2024, it realized a 30% GHG (Scope 1 and Scope 2) emission intensity reduction from the base year 2020. The company also actively pursues opportunities to decrease energy consumption, advocating energy-saving initiatives from process optimization, equipment upgrade, and infrastructure replacement and renovation. The company actively deploys rooftop photovoltaic power projects, and has achieved a 100% renewable electricity supply at its Ireland site.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee , commented, "We are very pleased to be recognized once again by CDP for climate change leadership, an acknowledgement that further inspires our steadfast dedication to enhancing our sustainability performance. It is fitting that we are making this announcement on Earth Day as we, along with organizations and communities around the world, put special focus on the importance of long-term ecological sustainability. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, we consistently deliver ESG excellence, enable partners worldwide with end-to-end solutions to fulfil their ESG commitments, and work together with all of our stakeholders to promote responsible practices throughout the entire value chain."

As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Initiative (PSCI), WuXi Biologics proactively advocates sustainability, and has earned widespread recognition for its efforts. It was granted an MSCI AAA Rating; awarded an EcoVadis Platinum Medal; listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for two consecutive years; included in the UNGC 20 Case Examples of Sustainable Development for 20 Years Collection for its world-leading green biologics solutions; recognized as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG top-rated company for five consecutive years; merited an "A" CDP Water Security score; selected as a Constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series; listed in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index; and rated as Prime by ISS ESG Corporate Rating.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, the organization believes in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, CDP surfaces the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. It helped more than 24,800 companies and 1,100 cities, states and regions disclose their environmental impacts in 2024. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB's climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best-practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. The team is truly global, united by a shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2024, WuXi Biologics is supporting 817 integrated client projects, including 21 in commercial manufacturing (excluding COVID CMO projects).

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: .

