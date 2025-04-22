Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share & Outlook: 48% CAGR To USD 28,636.36 Million By 2032

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size

Key companies covered in the sustainable aviation fuel market are Neste, World Energy, Gevo, Inc., Alder Fuels, SkyNRG, Air BP, Shell Aviation, & others.

NEW YORK, AK, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The sustainable aviation fuel market size was valued at USD 1,845.2 million in 2024 and is expected to be worth USD 2,723.8 million in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 28,636.36 million by 2032, recording a CAGR of 48% during the forecast period.Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is an eco-friendly option to the conventional jet fuel and derived from non-petroleum feedstocks. These fuels play a key role in reducing carbon emissions from air travel, making the aviation sector eco-friendlier in its operations. This fuel can be mixed with other traditional fuels; the content of SAF can range from 10% to 50%, depending on the feedstock and production method used. The increasing awareness of the environmental impact of air travel will bolster the market's growth.The COVID-19 pandemic restricted the market's development as the frequency of air travel reduced drastically during this period owing to government-imposed travel restrictions and nationwide lockdowns. This factor reduced the demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Size, Share, and 2025 -2032."LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT.Neste (Finland).World Energy (U.S.).Gevo, Inc. (U.S.).Alder Fuels (U.S.).SkyNRG (Netherlands).Air BP (U.K.).Shell Aviation (Netherlands).TotalEnergies (France).Vitol Aviation (Switzerland).LanzaTech (U.S.).Fulcrum Bioenergy (U.S.)Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Segmentation: Sustainable Aviation Fuel MarketHigh Compatibility With Existing Aircraft Increased Use of Biomass-based SAFBased on type, the market is divided into biofuel and synthetic fuel. The biofuel segment captured the biggest market share in 2024 as this type of fuel is quite compatible with the current aircraft, thereby facilitating easier integration when compared to other fuel types.HEFA-SPK Technology to Gain Major Traction Due to Strong Government Support for Renewable FuelsBased on technology, the market is classified into HEFA-SPK (Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene), FT-SPK (Fischer-Tropsch Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene), ATJ-SPK (Alcohol-to-Jet Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene), and others. Others include HFS-SIP (Hydroprocessed Fermented Sugars to Synthetic Isoparaffins), Co-processing, Electro-fueled sustainable aviation fuel, and other technologies used to develop SAF. The HEFA-SPK segment is anticipated to dominate the global market as governments across the world are implementing various policies to support the production and use of renewable fuels.Net-Zero Emission Goals of Airlines Boosted Use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel in Blending Capacity of 30-50%Based on blending capacity, the sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented into 5% to 30%, 30% to 50%, and above 50%. The 30-50% segment held the biggest global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) market share in 2024 as several airlines and airports across the world have made their commitment to achieving net-zero emissions.Rising Awareness of Environmental Impact of Conventional Jet Fuel Boosted Product Use in Commercial AviationBased on end use, the market is classified into commercial aviation, military aviation, and others. Others include business and general aviation. The commercial aviation segment dominated the market in 2024 as there is a rising global awareness about the environmental effects of using traditional jet fuel in commercial planes.Product Adoption Rose in Fixed-Wing Aircraft Owing to Government Support for Developing SAFBased on application, the market is segmented into fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft. The fixed-wing aircraft segment held the biggest market share in 2024 as governments across the world are offering their support in the form of subsidies and incentives to encourage the development and sale of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This encouraged fixed-wing aircraft manufacturers to use this fuel.The global market report analyzes the market's growth across regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Get A Quote Now:Drivers and Restraints:Increasing Demand for Alternative Fuels to Boost Product AdoptionIndustries across the world, including aviation, are becoming aware of the harmful effects of using fossil fuels on the environment, such as global warming and climate change. This factor has prompted them to take various measures to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and make their business operations eco-friendlier. This is expected to fuel the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the aviation sector as this fuel has the potential to decrease emissions by nearly 80%, depending on the production technique and type of feedstock used. This can make the aviation industry more sustainable in its operations.However, high cost and limited availability of feedstock can hinder the sustainable aviation fuel market growth.Regional Insights:North America Dominated Global Market Owing to Implementation of Strict Environmental RegulationsNorth America led the helicopter leasing market in 2023 with a share of USD 1.64 billion, driven by companies like Victoria Helicopters serving global clients. Europe followed as the second-largest market, benefiting from its strategic location and strong demand for international leasing services.Ask For Customization:Competitive Landscape:Market Players to Focus On Launch of Innovative Fuels to Cater to Wider AudienceSome of the top companies driving the global sustainable aviation fuel market growth are focusing on developing and launching a wide range of eco-friendly fuels for different industries. They are increasing their investments in research & development programs to find out about the latest technologies and use them to manufacture SAF.Notable Industry Development:September 2024- TotalEnergies signed an agreement with Air France-KLM to help the former deliver around 1.5 million tons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) over a period of 10 years until 2035. This deal was one of the biggest SAF purchase agreements for Air France-KLM to date. It strengthened the airline's dominance in the use of SAF, accounting for 17% and 16% of the global SAF production in 2022 and 2023, respectively.Read Related Insights:Military Embedded Systems Market Size, Share, 2032Green Airport Market Size, Growth, 2032

Ashwin Arora

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

+1 833-909-2966

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.