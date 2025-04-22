Manwinwin Software Launches Advanced Maintenance Solution Tailored For The Manufacturing Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With manufacturing under increasing pressure to reduce downtime, extend asset life, and comply with international standards, ManWinWin Software delivers a next-generation platform that transforms maintenance into a strategic function. The solution integrates predictive analytics, IoT connectivity, and real-time data to support proactive, condition-based maintenance.

"Manufacturers today are looking beyond reactive maintenance-they want standardization, visibility, and data-driven planning across all their sites," says Rodrigo Cabral, General Manager at ManWinWin Software. "Our CMMS empowers teams to work with shared priorities, respond in real-time, and make smarter decisions."

Key capabilities of ManWinWin Software for manufacturing include:



Predictive Maintenance: Integration with sensors and condition-monitoring tools enables early fault detection and reduces unplanned stoppages.

Standardized Multi-Plant Management: A centralized platform ensures consistency and compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 55000, and IATF 16949.

Real-Time Mobility: Technicians manage work orders on the shop floor via mobile apps and QR code scanning.

KPI Monitoring: Metrics like MTBF, MTTR, and plan compliance are tracked continuously to align maintenance with production goals. Robust Integrations: Seamless connection via Rest API to ERP, SCADA, and procurement systems ensures a unified digital ecosystem.

Already deployed in over 120 countries, ManWinWin Software helps manufacturers move from fragmented, reactive practices to a standardized, data-informed maintenance culture.

