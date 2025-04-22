Manwinwin Software Launches Advanced Maintenance Solution Tailored For The Manufacturing Industry
"Manufacturers today are looking beyond reactive maintenance-they want standardization, visibility, and data-driven planning across all their sites," says Rodrigo Cabral, General Manager at ManWinWin Software. "Our CMMS empowers teams to work with shared priorities, respond in real-time, and make smarter decisions."
Key capabilities of ManWinWin Software for manufacturing include:
-
Predictive Maintenance: Integration with sensors and condition-monitoring tools enables early fault detection and reduces unplanned stoppages.
Standardized Multi-Plant Management: A centralized platform ensures consistency and compliance with ISO 9001, ISO 55000, and IATF 16949.
Real-Time Mobility: Technicians manage work orders on the shop floor via mobile apps and QR code scanning.
KPI Monitoring: Metrics like MTBF, MTTR, and plan compliance are tracked continuously to align maintenance with production goals.
Robust Integrations: Seamless connection via Rest API to ERP, SCADA, and procurement systems ensures a unified digital ecosystem.
Already deployed in over 120 countries, ManWinWin Software helps manufacturers move from fragmented, reactive practices to a standardized, data-informed maintenance culture.
For more information on ManWinWin's solutions for manufacturing, visit:
CONTACT:
José Alegria Fernandes (ManWinWin Software)
[email protected]
+351 214309100
Photo:
SOURCE ManWinWin Software
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment