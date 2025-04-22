DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Establishes Climate Partnership with Klimate for CO2 Removals

22.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release DKSH enters into a partnership with Klimate for carbon dioxide (CO2) removal solutions to further its mission of achieving net-zero operations. In line with the ongoing CO2 emissions reduction initiatives, DKSH will be procuring high-quality, verifiable CO2 removal credits from Klimate. Zurich, Switzerland, April 22, 2025 – DKSH has signed a CO2 removal purchase agreement with Klimate, a provider for high-quality and verifiable carbon removals, demonstrating its support for innovative solutions in mitigating climate change. DKSH will procure CO2 removal credits through two removal projects, direct air capture and artisanal biochar production. This collaboration compliments DKSH's commitment to reducing emissions and supports its ambition of achieving net-zero operations.



The first carbon-removal project involves direct air capture which is a durable solution removing CO2 out of the atmosphere and storing it permanently in rock formations. The project is deployed in Kenya, where geothermal as well as hydropower are abundant and most of the power grid is completely renewable.



The second project covers two sites in Thailand, where farmers in rural areas are supported to convert crop waste into carbon sequestering biochar, which retains carbon added to soils or buried for years. This biochar production method uplifts under-resourced, marginalized populations by providing them with sustainable income and social empowerment. At the same time, it reduces open field burning which improves air quality.



By supporting these projects, DKSH adopts innovative solutions to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions, complementing its ongoing efforts to reduce emissions across its supply chain. DKSH's ongoing commitment include improving efficiency and optimizing transport routes and truck loads, installing more energy-saving equipment, and increasing the share of electric and hybrid vehicles in its fleets. Against the 2020 baseline, DKSH targets to reduce 65% of the total greenhouse gas emissions from its own direct operations by 2025, and by 70% by 2027.



Erik Wihlborg, CCO of Klimate shared:“Klimate is proud to be DKSH's trusted partner in securing high-quality carbon removal. This agreement aligns with DKSH's sustainability objectives, with a strategy that includes off-take agreements and supports the long-term development of the carbon dioxide removal market. DKSH is demonstrating a proactive stance to take climate action at a critical time to reach global net zero.”



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH mentioned:“This collaboration with Klimate, who is known for their standards for environmental integrity, complements our own CO2 reduction measures. Moreover, we are proud to support two biochar production projects. I am excited to launch these projects in Thailand, one of our key markets, creating sustainable income, fostering social empowerment, and promoting a healthier environment for local communities.” About Klimate

Klimate is a climate tech start-up founded in 2021 with its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. Klimate provides access to high-quality, innovative, and verifiable carbon removal solutions aligned with science. Klimate's core purpose is to scale and accelerate the development of carbon removal methods and technologies needed to achieve the targets set forth by the Paris Agreement. Klimate sources, analyses, and finances carbon removal projects from all over the world to support and scale the best solutions. Klimate's portfolio include various carbon removal methods, from planting trees in a forest to more complex Direct Air Capture projects.

About DKSH For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 ...

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 ...

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: DKSH Management Ltd. Wiesenstrasse 8 8008 Zurich Switzerland Phone: 044 386 72 72 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0126673539 Valor: 12667353 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2121068

End of News EQS News Service