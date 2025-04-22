Gentek.Ai Appoints Argella As UAE Commercial Partner To Support Regional AI Growth

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gentek , a specialist in AI-native enterprise agents, has appointed Argella as its Commercial Partner in the United Arab Emirates. This collaboration reflects the growing demand for agentic AI solutions across the region, as public and private sectors increasingly invest in automation and intelligent systems.

​The partnership will see Argella support Gentek's commercial activity across the UAE, including opportunity development, strategic introductions, and go-to-market support for the firm's AI-native platform.

​“The UAE has positioned itself at the forefront of applied AI,” said Amar Rajani, Founder of Argella.“With its national AI strategy and rapid adoption of agent-based systems across industries, it's an ideal market for Gentek 's capabilities. I'm excited to help extend their reach and impact in the region.”

The UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aims to increase the contribution of AI to the country's GDP to 20% by 2031, underscoring the nation's commitment to integrating AI across various sectors.​

“Appointing Argella comes at a pivotal moment,” said Pierre Khemdoudi, Co-Founder of Gentek .“As vertical agents move from concept to reality, having an experienced partner on the ground with strategic and technical credibility is essential. Argella brings both regional insight and delivery strength.”