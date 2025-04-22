Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
|Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,895,000
|15.99
|108,680,150
|14 April 2025
|325,000
|14.73
|4,787,250
|15 April 2025
|300,000
|14.94
|4,482,000
|16 April 2025
|300,000
|14.98
|4,494,000
|Total, week number 16
|925,000
|14.88
|13,763,250
|Accumulated under the program
|7,820,000
|15.88
|122,443,400
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 101,239,230 own shares corresponding to 6.57 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachment
-
AS 31 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment