Mastercard and McLaren Racing bring partnership to life at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 21 April 2025 – For the first time, Mastercard’s global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team took center stage at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. The new partnership marks the coming together of two preeminent brands known for their focus on innovation and setting the standard in offering incredible experiences for the fans.
As an Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mastercard is seamlessly integrating its brand into the at-track experience, transforming the McLaren Lounge at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit into the McLaren Priceless Lounge. This marks a significant step in connecting Mastercard’s global partnerships with fans in the Kingdom—celebrating Saudi Arabia’s growing presence on the world motorsport stage.
“Across the world, fans of all ages and backgrounds have developed an affinity for motorsport, not just for the high-speed energy, but for the rich culture and sense of community that surround it,” said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard. “At Mastercard, we take great pride in connecting people to their passions and our partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 Team helps us do just that. We're thrilled to bring more racing fans across Saudi Arabia closer to the action.”
For the duration of the partnership, Mastercard will offer cardholders exclusive access via priceless.com, blending the excitement of racing with other passion points like music, entertainment and culinary to deliver deeper, more immersive experiences.
