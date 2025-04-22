403
The Grazie.com, powered by Blue Ocean Global, redefines regional re-commerce with groundbreaking, sustainable strategies
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; April 21, 2025
The Grazie (), a revolutionary e-commerce and re-commerce platform for electronics, home appliances, FMCG, fashion, and personal care, is transforming the e-commerce business in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with its user-friendly platform.
Developed by its parent company, Blue Ocean Global -- a leading UAE- and KSA-based distributor of brands like Black+Decker, Gigaset, Godrej, Toshiba, Kodak, Rasasi, and many more across the region, The Grazie offers much needed respite to the distribution industry. Its ground-breaking two-pronged strategy provides relief to brands and distributors by selling excessive stocks and returned items to shoppers seeking both affordability and value, thereby benefiting both consumers and suppliers.
The Grazie e-commerce platform introduced mouth-watering promotions on selected products placed under Brands, Brown Box, Clearance Sale, Discounts, Warehouse Sale and Special Bundle, etc, with a 12-month warranty. For the retail customers, this means huge savings and for the brand owners, this is a great platform to sell-out inventory.
The inception of The Grazie came about as a measure to effectively sell products that are either used or overstocked. As one of the region’s largest distributors, Blue Ocean Global utilises this platform to sustainably sell perfectly functional items, thus eliminating unnecessary disposal and waste production. Initially selling products distributed by its parent company, The Grazie has been able to further diversify its offerings by collaborating with distributors and brands.
Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global, says The Grazie fulfils an immediate need to address warehousing problems due to over-supply of stocks.
“As a distributor of a wide range of products, returned goods are unavoidable in this business. Our latest venture, The Grazie, addresses this issue head on with an eco-conscious approach that appeals to both brands and consumers. Suppliers struggling with stock clearance or returned items can tie up with The Grazie to tap into a market where there is demand for such goods. On the other hand, consumers can access the platform to find branded products at cost-effective rate”,” he says.
Mustafa Ahmed, General Manager of The Grazie (), attributes the plat’orm’s success to sustainable shopping. A sizeable portion of buyers includes millennials and Generation Z, indicating the growth potential of e-commerce in the future. Together with Generation X, they account for 27.5 percent of apparel and consumer electronics consumers.
Mustafa Ahmed says, “The Grazie was founded to curb the impending problem of returned or overstocked goods. Returned items are usually rejected by buyers due to defective packaging; however, they are in perfect condition. We see 3 to 9 percent product returns in different categories that need to be dealt with responsibly. Following a thorough market research, we inferred that there is a strong consumer demand for such goods. From electronics and home appliances to fashion and FMCG, our offerings cater to a wide range of customer”.”
To differentiate itself from other online channels, The Grazie has come up with unique offerings that maximise value for its consumers. Its special bundles that feature pre-configured bundled products and custom bundles allow customers to purchase in bulk. Its popular Brown Box deal consists of products that were returned due to damaged packaging. They are packed in eco-friendly Grazie branded brown boxes and come with their own one-year consumer warranty.
Refurbished products, used goods that are returned as per the brand’s return policy, undergo rigorous checks and verification before they are repacked for sale. This category includes electronics such as mobile phones and televisions. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy discounts all year round through brand offers, flash sales, warehouse clearance, and buy one get one free deal.
Mustafa adds“ “Our exclusive offerings are our unique selling points. The lucrative deals on the website prove to be a steal for shoppers who return to enjoy The Gr’zie’s endless benefits. Our association with internationally recognised brands testifies our commitment to quality. All our resale products are thoroughly checked and verified for authenticity and functionality before being listed for”sale.”
The implementation of innovative marketing strategies was central in developing a loyal customer base. Marketing tools like social media promotions, search engine optimisation, and influencer collaboration coupled with dedicated after sales service and apt communication have helped grow its clientele over the years. As a tech-savvy organisation, it regularly deploys technology to understand the shifting consumer preferences and tap into potential markets with products in demand.
Inspired by its success in the UAE, The Grazie expanded its operations in KSA where the e-commerce market revenue is predicted to reach US$16.53 billion in 2025, as per Statista.com. With its innovative approach to online shopping, the platform aims to become a leader in the region’s e-commerce realm, significantly contributing to sustainability and warehousing efficiency.
The U’E’s e-commerce landscape is accelerating rapidly and is poised to achieve US$8 billion as revenue in 2025, according to Statista.com. New-age shoppers are shifting to online purchases due to numerous factors, such as convenience, timely delivery, flexible payment, that curate an easier shopping process. Consequently, brands and suppliers are transitioning into digital retail models, thereby expanding their operations by reaching out to a wider consumer base.
By end of 2023, the country was home to as many as 6.3 million online shoppers and the population continues to grow. While e-commerce poses to be a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to introduce their products to bigger target markets, it also comes with several drawbacks. One of the major pain points for online retail channels, distributors, and manufacturers are returned items that are either damaged or have packaging defects.
In addition to hindering warehousing and inventory management, the rejected goods also pose a risk to the environment. With e-commerce experiencing abrupt expansion, the impending issue of returned and overstocked products led to retailers searching for a viable and sustainable solution.
Ultimately, this paved way for the rise of re-commerce, or reverse commerce, where previously owned, used, or refurbished products are sold through online platforms. Re-commerce is particularly popular among conscious shoppers who are looking for perfectly functional or repurposed items at affordable prices. As per MarkNtel Advisors, the global re-commerce market is projected for growth at a compound annual growth rate of 19.2 percent till 2028, driven especially by younger shoppers.
