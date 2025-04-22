City Workers To Rally Outside Of Airbnb Court Hearing, Demanding End To Tax Avoidance Exposed In New Report

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An eye-opening new report released today by the San Francisco Labor Council and its affiliate unions, including IFPTE Local 21 and SEIU Local 1021, sheds light on litigation driving the City's deficit. According to the City and County of San Francisco, lawsuits from businesses seeking tax relief could cost the City $415 million, more than half of the total projected deficit of $817.5 million. The report titled " The Bill is Due: How Big Tech Tax Avoidance is Starving San Francisco's Budget ," reveals that a handful of major tech firms are responsible for the majority of the business tax lawsuits targeting the City. These then hold up significant funding for public services.

On Tuesday at 12 p.m., San Francisco city employees and community allies will rally outside the Superior Court to draw attention to the dangerous impact of big tech tax avoidance. At the same time inside the court, a case management conference will be heard for Airbnb's lawsuit against the City and County of San Francisco. A complaint filed in 2024 shows Airbnb suing for over $120 million in back taxes.

What: Rally to demand Airbnb drop its lawsuit against the City & County of San Francisco

When: Tuesday, April 22, at 12 p.m.

Where: SF Superior Courthouse, 400 McAllister

Who: Hundreds of SF city workers joined by community organizations and elected officials

Visuals: Workers in union gear marching, chanting, with various signs

"It's unacceptable for the City's largest corporations to be let off the hook for their fair share in taxes while the City Administration contemplates major cuts to public services," said Rudy Gonzalez, Secretary-Treasurer of the San Francisco Building & Construction Trades Council.

"Mayor Lurie campaigned on making San Francisco cleaner, safer, and more vibrant. There is simply no reality in which that happens by cutting public services," said SEIU 1021 President Theresa Rutherford, who has worked at Laguna Honda Hospital for over 20 years. "Whose side is he on?"

"San Francisco's deficit is being driven by a handful of big tech firms who refuse to pay their taxes, despite getting massive tax breaks from the passage of Prop M," said Sarah Perez, San Francisco City Employee and SF Vice President for IFPTE Local 21. "If big tech doesn't pay, it's everyone else who will."

"Mayor Daniel Lurie promises to deliver a 'new era of accountability' for our city," the report concludes. "The question now is: will he stand up to corporate greed and hold big tech accountable too?"

SOURCE IFPTE Local 21

