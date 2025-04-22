Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
22 April 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 333.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 339.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 336.287440

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 202,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,543,413 have voting rights and 2,804,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 50,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
280 337.50 08:12:51 LSE
565 337.00 08:14:16 LSE
280 336.00 08:20:43 LSE
272 335.00 08:34:16 LSE
175 335.00 08:43:17 LSE
199 334.50 08:49:09 LSE
82 333.50 08:58:09 LSE
100 333.50 08:59:16 LSE
211 333.00 09:09:16 LSE
253 333.50 09:12:36 LSE
10 334.50 09:25:56 LSE
530 334.50 09:25:56 LSE
58 333.50 09:31:56 LSE
204 334.50 09:36:56 LSE
134 335.50 09:45:32 LSE
17 337.50 09:48:52 LSE
241 337.50 09:49:16 LSE
327 337.50 10:02:36 LSE
252 337.00 10:13:36 LSE
4 337.50 10:24:16 LSE
57 337.00 10:27:36 LSE
255 337.00 10:30:17 LSE
264 337.50 10:35:56 LSE
178 337.00 10:45:56 LSE
287 339.00 10:54:16 LSE
131 339.00 10:54:16 LSE
255 338.50 11:12:36 LSE
253 338.00 11:22:36 LSE
28 337.50 11:44:16 LSE
255 337.50 11:47:36 LSE
78 336.50 11:59:16 LSE
253 336.50 12:05:56 LSE
127 337.00 12:23:37 LSE
137 337.00 12:26:57 LSE
103 337.50 12:30:56 LSE
199 338.50 12:35:56 LSE
124 338.50 12:35:56 LSE
136 338.50 12:35:56 LSE
118 338.50 12:35:56 LSE
254 338.50 12:35:56 LSE
254 338.50 12:35:56 LSE
239 338.50 12:37:36 LSE
15 338.50 12:39:16 LSE
254 338.50 12:44:12 LSE
102 338.50 12:44:12 LSE
119 338.50 12:44:12 LSE
33 338.50 12:44:12 LSE
202 338.00 12:44:12 LSE
54 338.50 12:44:12 LSE
16 338.50 12:44:12 LSE
114 338.00 12:44:12 LSE
140 338.00 12:44:12 LSE
178 338.00 12:44:12 LSE
76 338.00 12:44:12 LSE
254 338.00 12:44:12 LSE
254 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
182 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
72 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
84 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
85 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
14 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
22 338.00 12:44:13 LSE
49 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
196 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
58 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
89 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
79 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
27 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
254 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
254 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
202 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
52 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
40 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
80 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
83 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
51 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
83 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
86 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
85 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
89 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
90 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
7 338.00 12:44:15 LSE
37 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
22 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
9 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
78 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
82 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
8 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
86 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
86 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
168 338.00 12:44:16 LSE
18 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
54 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
103 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
79 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
61 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
83 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
91 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
18 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
1 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
87 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
81 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
86 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
81 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
1 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
172 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
84 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
84 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
86 338.00 12:44:18 LSE
84 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
6 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
77 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
27 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
3 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
19 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
3 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
35 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
4 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
85 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
86 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
79 338.00 12:44:20 LSE
85 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
103 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
103 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
151 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
103 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
81 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
70 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
254 338.00 12:44:21 LSE
22 338.00 12:44:23 LSE
232 338.00 12:44:33 LSE
254 338.00 12:44:38 LSE
22 338.00 12:44:39 LSE
232 338.00 12:44:39 LSE
254 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
508 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
67 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
187 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
17 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
89 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
80 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
487 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
196 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
58 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
87 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
43 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
32 338.50 12:45:12 LSE
57 338.50 12:45:13 LSE
282 336.50 12:59:52 LSE
620 336.00 13:03:26 LSE
684 336.00 13:03:26 LSE
682 335.00 13:04:22 LSE
173 335.00 13:04:58 LSE
356 335.00 13:04:58 LSE
254 335.00 13:20:34 LSE
127 334.00 13:25:27 LSE
95 334.00 13:32:07 LSE
326 334.00 13:34:48 LSE
220 333.50 13:43:47 LSE
257 335.00 13:54:48 LSE
219 335.00 13:55:27 LSE
38 335.00 13:56:26 LSE
446 335.00 13:56:26 LSE
84 335.00 13:56:26 LSE
90 335.00 13:56:26 LSE
851 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
139 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
861 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE
229 335.00 13:56:34 LSE
28 335.00 13:56:34 LSE
229 335.00 13:56:34 LSE
257 335.00 13:56:34 LSE
256 335.00 13:56:37 LSE
199 334.50 14:07:07 LSE
371 334.50 14:07:14 LSE
855 334.00 14:10:40 LSE
354 335.50 14:17:08 LSE
530 335.50 14:17:08 LSE
62 335.00 14:23:09 LSE
512 335.50 14:29:49 LSE
50 336.00 14:30:28 LSE
813 336.00 14:31:31 LSE
262 334.50 14:33:48 LSE
270 333.50 14:40:28 LSE
267 333.50 14:45:28 LSE
134 334.00 14:52:08 LSE
128 334.00 14:55:19 LSE
257 334.00 14:55:28 LSE
257 334.00 14:57:08 LSE
62 334.00 14:58:49 LSE
210 334.00 14:58:49 LSE
257 334.00 14:58:49 LSE
257 334.00 15:00:28 LSE
257 334.00 15:03:48 LSE
162 334.00 15:03:48 LSE
202 334.00 15:05:28 LSE
55 334.00 15:07:08 LSE
257 334.00 15:08:48 LSE
174 334.00 15:10:28 LSE
257 334.00 15:12:08 LSE
211 334.00 15:13:48 LSE
257 334.00 15:15:28 LSE
257 334.00 15:17:08 LSE
257 334.00 15:18:48 LSE
59 334.00 15:18:48 LSE
257 334.00 15:20:28 LSE
257 334.00 15:22:08 LSE
257 334.00 15:22:08 LSE
63 334.00 15:22:08 LSE
194 334.00 15:22:08 LSE
120 335.50 15:26:29 LSE
60 335.50 15:28:48 LSE
256 335.50 15:28:48 LSE
151 335.50 15:32:08 LSE
326 335.50 15:32:08 LSE
105 335.50 15:33:48 LSE
256 335.50 15:35:28 LSE
256 335.50 15:37:08 LSE
255 336.50 15:38:48 LSE
255 336.50 15:39:00 LSE
255 336.50 15:39:00 LSE
255 336.50 15:40:28 LSE
255 336.50 15:40:28 LSE
255 336.50 15:42:08 LSE
441 337.00 15:43:50 LSE
437 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
427 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
255 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
182 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
73 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
255 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
195 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
60 337.00 15:43:51 LSE
402 337.00 15:43:52 LSE
463 337.00 15:43:53 LSE
414 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
439 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
30 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
255 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
213 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
42 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
255 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
40 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
122 337.00 15:43:54 LSE
991 337.50 15:50:39 LSE
59 337.50 15:50:44 LSE
1,005 337.50 15:50:54 LSE
1,007 337.50 15:50:54 LSE
162 337.50 15:52:02 LSE
162 337.50 15:52:03 LSE
230 337.50 15:52:03 LSE
37 337.50 15:52:04 LSE


For further information please contact:
Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


