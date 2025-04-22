(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

22 April 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 April 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 333.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 339.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 336.287440



Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 202,394 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,543,413 have voting rights and 2,804,390 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 50,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 280 337.50 08:12:51 LSE 565 337.00 08:14:16 LSE 280 336.00 08:20:43 LSE 272 335.00 08:34:16 LSE 175 335.00 08:43:17 LSE 199 334.50 08:49:09 LSE 82 333.50 08:58:09 LSE 100 333.50 08:59:16 LSE 211 333.00 09:09:16 LSE 253 333.50 09:12:36 LSE 10 334.50 09:25:56 LSE 530 334.50 09:25:56 LSE 58 333.50 09:31:56 LSE 204 334.50 09:36:56 LSE 134 335.50 09:45:32 LSE 17 337.50 09:48:52 LSE 241 337.50 09:49:16 LSE 327 337.50 10:02:36 LSE 252 337.00 10:13:36 LSE 4 337.50 10:24:16 LSE 57 337.00 10:27:36 LSE 255 337.00 10:30:17 LSE 264 337.50 10:35:56 LSE 178 337.00 10:45:56 LSE 287 339.00 10:54:16 LSE 131 339.00 10:54:16 LSE 255 338.50 11:12:36 LSE 253 338.00 11:22:36 LSE 28 337.50 11:44:16 LSE 255 337.50 11:47:36 LSE 78 336.50 11:59:16 LSE 253 336.50 12:05:56 LSE 127 337.00 12:23:37 LSE 137 337.00 12:26:57 LSE 103 337.50 12:30:56 LSE 199 338.50 12:35:56 LSE 124 338.50 12:35:56 LSE 136 338.50 12:35:56 LSE 118 338.50 12:35:56 LSE 254 338.50 12:35:56 LSE 254 338.50 12:35:56 LSE 239 338.50 12:37:36 LSE 15 338.50 12:39:16 LSE 254 338.50 12:44:12 LSE 102 338.50 12:44:12 LSE 119 338.50 12:44:12 LSE 33 338.50 12:44:12 LSE 202 338.00 12:44:12 LSE 54 338.50 12:44:12 LSE 16 338.50 12:44:12 LSE 114 338.00 12:44:12 LSE 140 338.00 12:44:12 LSE 178 338.00 12:44:12 LSE 76 338.00 12:44:12 LSE 254 338.00 12:44:12 LSE 254 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 182 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 72 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 84 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 85 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 14 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 22 338.00 12:44:13 LSE 49 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 196 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 58 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 89 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 79 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 27 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 254 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 254 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 202 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 52 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 40 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 80 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 83 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 51 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 83 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 86 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 85 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 89 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 90 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 7 338.00 12:44:15 LSE 37 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 22 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 9 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 78 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 82 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 8 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 86 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 86 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 168 338.00 12:44:16 LSE 18 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 54 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 103 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 79 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 61 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 83 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 91 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 18 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 1 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 87 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 81 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 86 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 81 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 1 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 172 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 84 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 84 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 86 338.00 12:44:18 LSE 84 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 6 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 77 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 27 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 3 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 19 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 3 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 35 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 4 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 85 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 86 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 79 338.00 12:44:20 LSE 85 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 103 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 103 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 151 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 103 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 81 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 70 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 254 338.00 12:44:21 LSE 22 338.00 12:44:23 LSE 232 338.00 12:44:33 LSE 254 338.00 12:44:38 LSE 22 338.00 12:44:39 LSE 232 338.00 12:44:39 LSE 254 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 508 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 67 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 187 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 17 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 89 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 80 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 487 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 196 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 58 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 87 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 43 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 32 338.50 12:45:12 LSE 57 338.50 12:45:13 LSE 282 336.50 12:59:52 LSE 620 336.00 13:03:26 LSE 684 336.00 13:03:26 LSE 682 335.00 13:04:22 LSE 173 335.00 13:04:58 LSE 356 335.00 13:04:58 LSE 254 335.00 13:20:34 LSE 127 334.00 13:25:27 LSE 95 334.00 13:32:07 LSE 326 334.00 13:34:48 LSE 220 333.50 13:43:47 LSE 257 335.00 13:54:48 LSE 219 335.00 13:55:27 LSE 38 335.00 13:56:26 LSE 446 335.00 13:56:26 LSE 84 335.00 13:56:26 LSE 90 335.00 13:56:26 LSE 851 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 139 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 861 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:31 LSE 229 335.00 13:56:34 LSE 28 335.00 13:56:34 LSE 229 335.00 13:56:34 LSE 257 335.00 13:56:34 LSE 256 335.00 13:56:37 LSE 199 334.50 14:07:07 LSE 371 334.50 14:07:14 LSE 855 334.00 14:10:40 LSE 354 335.50 14:17:08 LSE 530 335.50 14:17:08 LSE 62 335.00 14:23:09 LSE 512 335.50 14:29:49 LSE 50 336.00 14:30:28 LSE 813 336.00 14:31:31 LSE 262 334.50 14:33:48 LSE 270 333.50 14:40:28 LSE 267 333.50 14:45:28 LSE 134 334.00 14:52:08 LSE 128 334.00 14:55:19 LSE 257 334.00 14:55:28 LSE 257 334.00 14:57:08 LSE 62 334.00 14:58:49 LSE 210 334.00 14:58:49 LSE 257 334.00 14:58:49 LSE 257 334.00 15:00:28 LSE 257 334.00 15:03:48 LSE 162 334.00 15:03:48 LSE 202 334.00 15:05:28 LSE 55 334.00 15:07:08 LSE 257 334.00 15:08:48 LSE 174 334.00 15:10:28 LSE 257 334.00 15:12:08 LSE 211 334.00 15:13:48 LSE 257 334.00 15:15:28 LSE 257 334.00 15:17:08 LSE 257 334.00 15:18:48 LSE 59 334.00 15:18:48 LSE 257 334.00 15:20:28 LSE 257 334.00 15:22:08 LSE 257 334.00 15:22:08 LSE 63 334.00 15:22:08 LSE 194 334.00 15:22:08 LSE 120 335.50 15:26:29 LSE 60 335.50 15:28:48 LSE 256 335.50 15:28:48 LSE 151 335.50 15:32:08 LSE 326 335.50 15:32:08 LSE 105 335.50 15:33:48 LSE 256 335.50 15:35:28 LSE 256 335.50 15:37:08 LSE 255 336.50 15:38:48 LSE 255 336.50 15:39:00 LSE 255 336.50 15:39:00 LSE 255 336.50 15:40:28 LSE 255 336.50 15:40:28 LSE 255 336.50 15:42:08 LSE 441 337.00 15:43:50 LSE 437 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 427 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 255 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 182 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 73 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 255 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 195 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 60 337.00 15:43:51 LSE 402 337.00 15:43:52 LSE 463 337.00 15:43:53 LSE 414 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 439 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 30 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 255 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 213 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 42 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 255 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 40 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 122 337.00 15:43:54 LSE 991 337.50 15:50:39 LSE 59 337.50 15:50:44 LSE 1,005 337.50 15:50:54 LSE 1,007 337.50 15:50:54 LSE 162 337.50 15:52:02 LSE 162 337.50 15:52:03 LSE 230 337.50 15:52:03 LSE 37 337.50 15:52:04 LSE





For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577



Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562



