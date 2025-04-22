Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 15 To April 17, 2025


2025-04-22 02:15:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from April 15 to April 17, 2025

Saint-Cloud, April 22, 2025

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 15, 2025 to April 17, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code
(LEI) 		Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2025 FR0012435121 33,207 21.2298 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2025 FR0012435121 33,127 21.2815 XPAR
ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2025 FR0012435121 32,750 21.5261 XPAR
Total 99,084 21.3450

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - ...

Attachment

  • Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from April 15 to April 17, 2025

MENAFN22042025004107003653ID1109456112

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search