Elis: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Occured From April 15 To April 17, 2025

from April 15 to April 17, 2025 Saint-Cloud, April 22, 2025 In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from April 15, 2025 to April 17, 2025 under the buyback program authorized by the 19th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 23, 2024 and announced on March 6, 2025: Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/15/2025 FR0012435121 33,207 21.2298 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/16/2025 FR0012435121 33,127 21.2815 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 04/17/2025 FR0012435121 32,750 21.5261 XPAR Total 99,084 21.3450

The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2025 international employee shareholding plan, and (ii) to be cancelled in accordance with the 30th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 23, 2024.

