Agnomy Launches To Streamline Ag Service Access For Farmers And Providers

Agnomy connects farmers to local services and helps providers manage their business in one easy platform

AgTech Platform Helps Farmers Quickly Find and Book Critical Services While Giving Providers the Tools to Grow and Manage Their Business-All in One Place

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agnomy, a new agtech platform built by a third-generation California farmer , officially launches with a mission to simplify how farmers access essential agricultural services-and how providers run their ag service businesses.Designed out of firsthand experience and deep roots in agriculture, Agnomy was created to solve a problem that farmers across the country know too well: sourcing reliable ag services quickly and efficiently. Traditionally, this process has relied on word of mouth, outdated contact lists, and countless phone calls-often during the season's busiest and most stressful times."I built Agnomy because I saw the same challenge over and over again," says Agnomy's founder. "As a grower and business owner, I experienced how hard it was to search for services and find service providers on the fly. And for younger or first-generation farmers, it's even tougher without an established network. I wanted to build something that makes it easier for all of us."Agnomy makes it simple for farmers to search for services in their area, see exactly what a provider offers, and book work without the back-and-forth. The platform's proprietary service categorization technology eliminates confusion and ensures growers find the specific help they need. Geolocation filters ensure that only nearby, available providers are shown-so farmers no longer need to ask, "Do you come out this way?"For ag service providers, Agnomy offers powerful tools to help grow and manage their business. The platform includes built-in quoting, scheduling, invoicing, and payment processing-allowing providers to focus on fieldwork instead of juggling apps, spreadsheets, or texts."We wanted to remove the complexity of running a service business. Whether you're operating a spraying drone or running a labor crew, Agnomy helps you stay organized, visible, and booked."Beyond convenience, Agnomy represents a larger vision: making modern farming tools and services accessible to farms of all sizes. The platform supports peer-to-peer collaboration and aims to reduce farmers' and providers' costs and time burdens."We're building a smarter ag community. When it's easier to connect, get work done, and grow together, the entire food system benefits-from the field all the way to the consumer."Agnomy is now live and onboarding both farmers and ag service providers across California.For more information, visitFarmers App: /agnomy-appAg Service Providers: /agnomy-service-app

Ron Smith

Agnomy

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.