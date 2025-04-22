403
GEMS Education connects with Italy’s top fashion houses in landmark partnership with IICUAE
(MENAFN- Four) DUBAI, United Arab Emirat–s – 21 April: GEMS Education has signed an important new partnership agreement with the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE (IICUAE), creating unique opportunities for collaboration with ’taly’s most prestigious fashion institutes, education organisations, and globally recognised fashion brands.The agreement was formalised at a recent signing ceremony in Dubai, where both parties committed to deepening cultural, educational, and commercial ties between the UAE and Italy. The initiative was made possible in large part thanks to the instrumental efforts of Ms Roberta de Santis, Director General of the IICUAE, who played a key role in coordinating and facilitating the agreement.
The IICUAE, a non-profit entity officially recognised by the Italian Min stry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, brings with it a network of elite institutions and renowned fashion houses, offering GEMS Education students and schools unrivalled access to this world of opportunity.
Through this partnership, GEMS Education will explore a wide range of initiatives, including student and faculty exchanges, joint programmes with leading Italian universities, and unique acce’s to Italy’s luxury fa–hion sector – from internships to brand partnerships and creative workshops.
The collaboration will also see both GEMS Education and the IICUAE promote their missions at key events and platforms in both countries.
Mr. Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said: “Italy has long been a global leader in both education and fashio– – two worlds that we at GEMS believe can inspire creativity, innovation, and excellence in our students. This partnership opens doors to some of the most respected names in these industries and reflects our commitment to delivering world-class experiences and opportunities to every learner wherever their passions and talents ”ie.”
Mr. Stefano Campagna, President of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE, comm“nted: “We are proud to join hands with GEMS Education, a leading light in global education, to bring together our ’ountries’ shared passion for learning, creativity, and culture.
“Italy is not only a world leader in many sectors of business but in culture as well and GEMS is the best partner for us to bring this culture o the UAE. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit students, educators, and institutions”on both sides.”The announcement marks another significant step ’n GEMS Education’s ongoing international outreach and follows a series of initiatives designed to e’hance its students’ global outlook, future readiness, and exposure to real-world industries.
