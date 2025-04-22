403
Raffles Udaipur Is Honouring Earth Day With A Renewed Commitment To Sustainability
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 22nd April 2025: At Raffles Udaipur, the celebration of Earth Day is more than a gesture - it is a reaffirmation of an enduring philosophy. A philosophy shaped by care, reverence, and responsibility, now honoured with the prestigious Green Key certification - a recognition of the estate's thoughtful environmental practices and mindful stewardship of the land.
The journey begins the moment one arrives, with a tranquil, zero-emission boat ride across Udai Sagar Lake. This serene passage reflects the spirit of Raffles - an invitation into a world where nature is not just admired, but deeply respected. Within the retreat, the commitment to sustainability is present in every considered detail: the elimination of single-use plastics, thoughtful sourcing of ingredients, and creative reuse across culinary experiences. At Long Bar and The Writers Bar, citrus peels become house-made syrups and pulps are refined into powders - subtle expressions of a philosophy rooted in care and creativity.
This Earth Day, Raffles Udaipur deepens its engagement through a series of purposeful actions. Saplings will be planted by team members at a nearby government school, cultivating green spaces and fostering community connection. A clean-up drive around the retreat reinforces a shared sense of responsibility - one that flows seamlessly between guests, hosts, and the land.
Across the estate, water features will remain still - a symbolic gesture of conservation. As dusk falls, candles will softly illuminate the water's edge, honouring nature's quiet strength and resilience. To support energy preservation, heavy-use electrical systems will remain off, and lighting in non-guest-facing areas will be gently dimmed, allowing nature's presence to take centre stage.
"At Raffles Udaipur, sustainability is not a campaign, but a quiet, enduring promise - one that lives in every decision we make. The Green Key certification is a gracious acknowledgment of this path we have long embraced. On Earth Day, we pause to reflect to act with intention, and to walk forward in harmony with the world around us." - Rajesh Namby, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur
At Raffles Udaipur, every day is an opportunity to nurture a deeper connection with the earth. On this day, we pause - not to mark a beginning, but to renew a promise.
