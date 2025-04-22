RDI Sustainability Community Launched To Support Strategic Goals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council yesterday launched 'Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Sustainability Community' to enhance cooperation between national institutions to address sustainability challenges and support Qatar's strategic goals in this field.

By fostering collaboration among researchers, innovators, and policymakers, this community will empower innovation and collaboration in advancing sustainable practices and supporting Qatar's long-term sustainability goals.

The event was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Secretary General of QRDI Council Eng Omar Ali Al Ansari and other officials and guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister stressed that the launch of the 'Research, Development and Innovation Sustainability Community', by the QRDI Council, is an important milestone in the path of supporting environmental sustainability and enhancing national cooperation in the fields of scientific research.

He said that the Community constitutes a national platform that brings together specialists, experts, and decision-makers to enhance the exchange of knowledge and develop innovative solutions to help achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie (second left) with other officials and guests during the event.

The Minister praised the efforts made by the QRDI Council in establishing an encouraging environment for innovation and scientific research at the national level.

He stressed that this ambitious vision can only be achieved through a true partnership and effective integration between state institutions, the private sector, and civil society, based on solid foundations of science and innovation.

Al-Subaie noted that the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change attaches great importance to environmental sustainability, as it is a national priority to improve the quality of life.

He said that the Ministry is keen to build an integrated environmental system in cooperation with various parties concerned, aiming to protect natural resources, reduce emissions, promote the circular economy, and address environmental challenges.

Speaking about the partnership with QRDI Council, the Minister explained that the Council has funded 12 research projects within the Environment and Climate Change Research Programme, in addition to designing a portable device for the rapid detection of hazardous chemicals, which can be used at customs ports, as one of the models of applied innovation.

He pointed out that the Ministry, in cooperation with the QRDI Council, launched several innovative opportunities within the Qatar Open Innovation Programme, including four opportunities in 2024, in the fields of marine environmental monitoring, data collection in remote locations, dealing with invasive birds, and participating in the joint innovation programme with Singapore to develop environmental impact assessment tools and measure the carbon footprint.



Awqaf Ministry honours female winners of Al Muhaddith Al Saghir

Qatar Museums, French Culture Ministry enhance cultural cooperation Education Ministry announces final-round winners of Arabic Spelling Competition

Read Also

Al-Subaie stressed that Qatar views environmental challenges as opportunities for transformation and innovation towards building a green economy, affirming that supporting scientific research and developing environmental technology represent a national priority due to their direct impact on environmental security, social stability, and economic growth.

Secretary General of QRDI Council Eng Omar Ali Al Ansari said that Qatar faces challenges and opportunities that can be addressed through innovative solutions based on research and development.

He noted that Qatar's Research, Development and Innovation Strategy 2030 has identified five areas of national priority, with sustainability at the forefront.

In turn, the participants emphasised the importance of innovation communities in supporting national trends, especially in the areas of sustainability.

They noted the vital role of these communities in enhancing cooperation and accelerating the development of innovative scientific solutions that contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

The event agenda included a keynote address titled“The Cost of Sustainability” by Dr. Marcello Contestabile who is Chief Economist at the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), followed by a panel discussion titled“Accelerating Innovation and Impactful Research to Drive Qatar's Sustainable Future” with the participation of representatives from the MECC, Qatar University, Our Heritage Center, Milaha, and several governmental and private entities, universities, and policy centres.

