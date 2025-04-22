Hostcolor Expands Its AI Ready AMD Dedicated Servers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HostColor.com (HC) announced the availability of new AMD bare metal servers that are well suited for dedicated clouds, AI-based projects, and other high performance computing projects.

New York, New York, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (HC), a globally recognized dedicated cloud infrastructure and MSP, announced the availability of new high-bandwidth and high-performance AMD-based dedicated servers . They are available for immediate deployment in Ashburn, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, and Seattle in the United States, Montreal and Toronto in Canada, and Frankfurt, Madrid, and Zurich in Germany, Spain, and Switzerland.

HC's AMD processor-based servers are capable of handling large data sets and are well suited for AI-driven applications, software automation platforms, large and complex database management requiring installed data processing, and various HPC workloads.

AMD-based Configurations with Unmetered Bandwdith

The new server configurations include a range of high-bandwidth bare-metal server configurations powered by AMD Ryzen 7950X3D and AMD Epyc 7452, AMD Epyc 7502, AMD Epyc 7702, AMD Epyc7662, and AMD Epyc 7742 processors and connected to a 10Gbps Internet network. The servers come with an out-of-the-box bandwidth allocation of 2Gbps, which can be expanded to 20Gbps by upgrading the server's network interfaces from 10GigE to 20GigE.

Storage options for these AMD CPU-based include two 1.92TB, 3.84TB SSD, or 7.68TB hard drives or two 1TB NVMe, 1.92TB NVMe, or two 4TB NVMe drives. A 480GB SSD can be added to server configurations for use as an OS/System drive. Available memory ranges from 256GB RAM to 1024GB RAM, with a default limit of 512GB RAM for most server configurations.

AMD Servers with Metered Data Transfer

HostColor has also expanded its AMD-based server portfolio at its edge data center locations, making bare metal servers with AMD Epyc 4344P, AMD Epyc 7713P, AMD Epyc 9354P, AMD Epyc 9454P processors available for immediate deployment at its Los Angeles data center locations. The provider has deployed fully customizable AMD-based servers with AMD Epyc 7443P, 7543, 7543P, 9124, 9275F, 9274F, 9354P, 9355P, 9374F, 9474F, 9575F, 9654 processors in Ashburn, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York in the United States and in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Customers can customize their server configurations with IPv4 and IPv6 address space and choose a network service between metered data transfer, measured in terabytes (TB) transferred per month, or unmetered bandwidth ports with bandwidth allocations ranging from 100 Mbps to 10 Gbps.

HostColor customers benefit from unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the Internet connection ports. Unlike large hyperscale clouds, HC provides both Bare Metal Servers and Dedicated Cloud Hosting infrastructure with unmetered bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer quotas, with no charges for inbound or outbound Internet traffic.

Compared to the infrastructure offered by the major hyperscale clouds, HC's dedicated cloud hosting saves a tremendous amount of financial resources. HostColor does not charge its customers for Internet traffic, IOPS, DNS lookups, DNS zones, Internet traffic zones, or technical support of the infrastructure.

All HC AMD-based server configurations provide customers with enterprise cloud computing and virtualization options and are compatible with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and other major cloud providers.

Free Infrastructure Technical Support

HostColor does not charge for access to technical support on the core functionality of the dedicated cloud hosting infrastructure it provides to its customers. It provides dedicated cloud servers with "Free Infrastructure Technical Support" per Service Level Agreement (SLA). Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS) covers core service functionality related to network interfaces and the physical components of bare metal servers such as CPU, RAM, and storage drives. It also includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. However FITS, does not cover maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), custom configurations, and installed software applications. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support called Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers. This native technical support agreement is based on the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers

Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers In addition to its Free Infrastructure Technical Support (FITS), all of HostColor's dedicated server hosting services are "Semi-Managed" by provider is responsible for installing and configuring server instances to the customer's custom configurations for Linux infrastructure environments. In addition, HC Support reinstalls the server operating system (OS) upon request, configures and manages network settings, creates and maintains custom virtual private networks, and assists customers in troubleshooting any server-side issues related to OS, network, or software configuration.

About HostColor

Since 2000, (HC) has been a global provider of semi-managed edge, bare metal, and cloud infrastructure and IT hosting services. The company operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 100 data centers worldwide, with its subsidiary, providing cloud infrastructure and dedicated hosting services in 19 European countries. For more information, visit .

