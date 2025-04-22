Watchguard Signs The Climate Pledge, Commits To Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Other key findings show an increase in crypto miner detections, a spike in zero-day malware, a drop in endpoint malware, a rise in Linux-based threats, and more.

SEATTLE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WatchGuard® Technologies , a global leader in unified cybersecurity for managed service providers (MSPs), announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge . By signing the Pledge, WatchGuard is taking a significant step to strengthen its efforts in driving real, measurable impact toward a healthier planet for current and future generations.

“As a cybersecurity provider, we spend every day thinking about how to protect the world from threats. Businesses like WatchGuard have the power-and the responsibility-to step up and help fight the threat of unchecked climate change,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies Inc.“That's why we're joining The Climate Pledge, doubling down on our sustainability initiatives, and committing to net-zero carbon by 2040. The reality is, no one individual or company can solve this problem alone, but together, we can secure a safer, more sustainable future for our grandchildren and theirs.”

In line with the Pledge, WatchGuard plans to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions beginning with its supply chain, ensuring its logistics, manufacturing, and cloud infrastructure suppliers' choices align with sustainability goals and contribute to an overall reduction in carbon output. The company will also continue to focus on managing its facilities' carbon footprint, optimizing staff work environments, and minimizing impacts from frequent employee commutes to work.

“The easier path would be to wait and comply with environmental regulations,” remarks Jay Lindenauer, Head of Network Security and Executive Sponsor of The Climate Pledge at WatchGuard.“WatchGuard operates in over twenty countries and sells to organizations globally, and we see firsthand how climate change impacts individuals and communities. We value accountability and are taking decisive action to further mitigate our climate impact. In signing The Climate Pledge, we are accelerating our efforts to become a net zero carbon cybersecurity provider and believe our actions will benefit all customers, employees, and populations worldwide.”

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, WatchGuard will:



Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies. Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

With this action, WatchGuard deepens its environmental stewardship efforts-including in the areas of energy-efficient design, material reduction, and the use of recyclable materials in its appliances and packaging-to go beyond simple adherence to global regulations. Additionally, WatchGuard requires its manufacturers to be ISO 14064 certified-which is an international standard for quantifying, monitoring, reporting, and verifying greenhouse gas emissions to help improve transparency and manage carbon emissions.

Learn more about WatchGuard's sustainability commitments here: When Red Goes Green .

About WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Our Unified Security Platform® is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company's award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Together, they offer five critical elements of a security platform: comprehensive security, shared knowledge, clarity & control, operational alignment, and automation. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com .

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040. More than 550 organizations have now signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information visit .

