Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Continues Building Its Client Base With Its Proprietary Tech For Ad Campaigns



Social media commerce is expected to grow to $821 billion in 2025[1], demonstrating its importance as a medium for advertiser success

Advertising tech platform developer Thumzup Media has created a proprietary product that bridges gaps between advertisers and social media influencers to target the opportunity social media provides

Thumzup has recently expanded from its Los Angeles base to the South Florida market, and uplisted to the Nasdaq exchange as part of its continued growth The company recently registered its 800th advertising client with plans to pass the 1,000-client threshold within the next couple of months, building on its growth CAGR of 243% during the past year

Social media branding and marketing innovator Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) is following in the footsteps of community network companies like Uber and Airbnb, forging a path to success in its own industry with a user-friendly platform to help America's small business community efficiently reach consumers.

Thumzup's mission is to help companies sell their products and services by connecting their advertising campaigns to social media influencers who can appeal directly to their own followers to generate a potential customer pool.“As a leader in authentic and creator-driven social media advertising, our...

