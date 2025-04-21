403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Environmental Sustainability Is Priority For Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie emphasised that promoting environmental sustainability is a priority for Qatar, adding that the Ministry is working in partnership with various entities to protect natural resources and ensure the quality of life for future generations.
In a speech during the launch of the 'Sustainability Research, Development, and Innovation Community' at the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, HE al-Subaie said that the Ministry has achieved remarkable accomplishments within the scope of Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on innovation and scientific research as essential elements for the green transformation and ensuring sustainable environmental security. The Ministry also worked to develop modern technologies, including the use of drones for environmental monitoring, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things to enhance early warning systems, in addition to establishing integrated databases for biodiversity and pollution monitoring, he added.
Speaking about the partnership with QRDI Council, the minister noted the implementation of 12 specialized research projects in cooperation with the Council, including innovations for the rapid detection of hazardous chemicals and the use of satellite data to monitor truck safety, in addition to smart technologies that take environmental requirements into account.
He pointed out that the Ministry, in cooperation with the QRDI Council, has launched several innovative opportunities in 2024, in the fields of marine environmental monitoring, data collection in remote locations, dealing with invasive birds, as well as research partnerships to assess environmental impacts and carbon emissions.
HE al-Subaie concluded by noting that environmental challenges are not an obstacle, but rather an opportunity to build a green economy based on innovation, stressing that achieving sustainability is a collective responsibility that requires continued investment in capabilities and effective partnerships.
Secretary General of QRDI Council Omar Ali al-Ansari said that the launch of the Sustainability Research, Development, and Innovation Community represents a strategic step to unify the efforts of researchers and inventors and enhance cooperation between the government, private sector, and universities in the field of sustainability.
Al -Ansari noted that sustainability is a priority in Qatar National Vision 2030, and this vision has been translated into tangible steps in the Third National Development Strategy, which places environmental protection at the forefront of priorities.
He noted that the Council, placing sustainability at the core of its national strategy, has funded more than 200 sustainable research projects worth over QR600mn, and has contributed to the development of innovative technologies to reduce emissions and improve resource efficiency.
He explained that the Sustainability Community will accelerate the development and implementation of national solutions in the areas of clean water, the circular economy, and climate change adaptation, cementing Qatar's position as a knowledge and innovation hub.
The Sustainability Research, Development, and Innovation Community aims to unify visions and efforts, enhance joint cooperation, and foster a culture of innovation, contributing to driving the country's digital transformation and adopting the latest technologies in these vital fields.
In a speech during the launch of the 'Sustainability Research, Development, and Innovation Community' at the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, HE al-Subaie said that the Ministry has achieved remarkable accomplishments within the scope of Qatar National Vision 2030, focusing on innovation and scientific research as essential elements for the green transformation and ensuring sustainable environmental security. The Ministry also worked to develop modern technologies, including the use of drones for environmental monitoring, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things to enhance early warning systems, in addition to establishing integrated databases for biodiversity and pollution monitoring, he added.
Speaking about the partnership with QRDI Council, the minister noted the implementation of 12 specialized research projects in cooperation with the Council, including innovations for the rapid detection of hazardous chemicals and the use of satellite data to monitor truck safety, in addition to smart technologies that take environmental requirements into account.
He pointed out that the Ministry, in cooperation with the QRDI Council, has launched several innovative opportunities in 2024, in the fields of marine environmental monitoring, data collection in remote locations, dealing with invasive birds, as well as research partnerships to assess environmental impacts and carbon emissions.
HE al-Subaie concluded by noting that environmental challenges are not an obstacle, but rather an opportunity to build a green economy based on innovation, stressing that achieving sustainability is a collective responsibility that requires continued investment in capabilities and effective partnerships.
Secretary General of QRDI Council Omar Ali al-Ansari said that the launch of the Sustainability Research, Development, and Innovation Community represents a strategic step to unify the efforts of researchers and inventors and enhance cooperation between the government, private sector, and universities in the field of sustainability.
Al -Ansari noted that sustainability is a priority in Qatar National Vision 2030, and this vision has been translated into tangible steps in the Third National Development Strategy, which places environmental protection at the forefront of priorities.
He noted that the Council, placing sustainability at the core of its national strategy, has funded more than 200 sustainable research projects worth over QR600mn, and has contributed to the development of innovative technologies to reduce emissions and improve resource efficiency.
He explained that the Sustainability Community will accelerate the development and implementation of national solutions in the areas of clean water, the circular economy, and climate change adaptation, cementing Qatar's position as a knowledge and innovation hub.
The Sustainability Research, Development, and Innovation Community aims to unify visions and efforts, enhance joint cooperation, and foster a culture of innovation, contributing to driving the country's digital transformation and adopting the latest technologies in these vital fields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment