UK Indo-Pacific Minister Visits Cambodia To Strengthen Ties

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By British Embassy Phnom Penh

ENGLAND / CAMBODIA – The UK and Cambodia are collaborating to advance climate initiatives and promote sustainable development. This includes at Techo International Airport in Kandal Province, Cambodia, where British architecture has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to green airport design.

The airport, designed by British firm Foster + Partners, will be visited 22 April 2025 by UK minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West MP, who is in Cambodia this week to strengthen ties between the two nations and promote economic growth, climate resilience, and security cooperation.

The minister will meet with H.E. Prak Sokhonn, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, and senior officials from Cambodia's ministry of economy and finance and the council for the development of Cambodia. Their discussions will cover expanding trade opportunities, advancing climate initiatives, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing regional security.

UK minister for the Indo-Pacific, West, said:

“My visit to Techo International Airport today is testament to the modern UK-Cambodia partnership. Innovative and green infrastructure fit for Cambodia's future, designed by British business – an achievement that would have been unimaginable 30 years ago.

“Our relationship goes far beyond just this one building – but we bring the same partnership approach to everything we do, whether increasing trade to create jobs, protect our climate and nature, or increase access to education.”

Foster and partners associate partner, Krzysztof Szymanski, said:

“We are incredibly proud and deeply honoured to lead the design of Techo International Airport, a project that aspires to be one of the greenest airports in the world. This airport offers a transformative vision for Phnom Penh, drawing deeply from Cambodia's rich heritage and responding thoughtfully to its tropical climate. By integrating the latest technology with local craftsmanship, we are committed to creating sustainable and efficient infrastructure.

“This project not only creates a new gateway to the city and the country, enhancing Cambodia's reputation on the global stage, but also sets a new benchmark for sustainable airport design. It is a privilege to contribute to such a significant endeavour that will shape the future of Cambodia's capital.”

Minister West is going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the ministry of economy and finance on strategic infrastructure development, demonstrating our commitment to partner to boost mutual economic growth, including support for the development of a Green Special Economic Zone. Initiatives such as the trade partnerships programme and the developing countries trading scheme are also key to deepening ties and growth opportunities.

The minister will meet the British Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia to discuss how UK businesses are taking advantage of these policies to expand cooperation with Cambodian partners in key sectors including education, infrastructure, and financial services.

Minister West will visit De Montfort University in Cambodia, the first UK university campus in the country, to discuss the UK's role in addressing global environmental challenges, and highlighting how UK programmes, such as the Biodiverse Landscape Fund, are empowering local communities, including marginalised groups, to regenerate and conserve local environments and improve livelihoods.

The visit also addresses shared security concerns, including combating serious organised crime and human trafficking, addressing online fraud and scam centres, and future defence cooperation initiatives.

