Bluevoyant Announces Expanded Presence In Japan, And Partnership With Marubeni I-DIGIO

The 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year announces expanded team and increased investment in Japan to help the country's enterprises strengthen their cyber defenses

TOKYO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, the cybersecurity company that offers a comprehensive, cloud-native cyber defense platform, announced today that it has expanded its operations into Japan. BlueVoyant has been increasing its Japanese team, and its local investment, to help the country's organizations strengthen their cyber defenses. BlueVoyant, the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year , will bring its Microsoft expertise and partnership to Japan. BlueVoyant has signed a reseller agreement with Marubeni I-DIGIO Group, a subsidiary of Marubeni, one of Japan's largest trading companies.

BlueVoyant has been active with global Japanese clients since 2019. The company plans to grow its core team in Japan to support clients and local business partners going forward. BlueVoyant is investing in Japan, and Asia Pacific overall, because of the unique combination of nation state, critical infrastructure, and related cybersecurity challenges that its private-public managed service solutions delivers.

Leading the Japanese growth and expansion is Country Manager Taiki Uchida, who has held key positions in the IT and security industry for more than 20 years. He has played an important role in the introduction of many foreign security solutions to Japan, including SonicWall, FireEye, and A10 Networks.

BlueVoyant offers its Cyber Defense Platform, which provides holistic cyber defense by helping clients to detect, investigate, and mitigate threats from internal, external, and third-party ecosystems in one cloud-native platform. The main features of the BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform are as follows:



Supply Chain Defense: Manage and respond to risks from suppliers, vendors, and other third parties

Detection & Response : Bolster internal network defenses by utilizing Managed Extended Detection & Response (MXDR) across the entire security stack from endpoints, and SIEM (security information and event management) to the cloud, with integrated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) for added protection

Digital Risk Protection: Detect and respond to external cyber risks, such as brand impersonation, phishing, stolen data, and more Proactive Defense : Proactive approach to attack surface management that includes vulnerability management, external attack surface management, penetration testing, phishing awareness, dark web threat research, and configuration management

Today's threats have expanded from internal networks to a wider attack surface, including digital supply chains, brand impersonation, threats on the dark web, and more, making it extremely difficult to build a cyber defense system with comprehensive solutions to have visibility into multiple threats in one place. In addition, many organizations are facing a skill shortage and cannot find the talented employees needed to fill critical positions.

The BlueVoyant Cyber Defense Platform helps solve these problems by providing one platform with multiple solutions, and by using AI and machine learning to automate tasks and find the most critical alerts.

In addition, an increasing number of Japanese firms are consolidating security tools under enterprise licenses with Microsoft in order to achieve improved total cost and efficiency, but not yet capable of fully utilizing these. BlueVoyant can integrate with a customer's existing cybersecurity investment to maximize and help ensure it is properly deployed.

James Rosenthal, chief executive officer and co-founder of BlueVoyant said: "The number of cybersecurity risks that need to be monitored and responded to, such as endpoints, networks, and supply chains, is increasing, and individual solutions are being used for each point. In Japan, this complexity is also increasing day by day, and security monitoring and response is particularly important in the Japanese economy, which has historically grown through a supply chain culture such as subcontracting. BlueVoyant not only makes full use of AI, but also combines professional manpower to provide integrated cyber defense. I believe BlueVoyant's solutions will be beneficial to Japanese organizations looking to improve their cyber defense."

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant delivers a comprehensive cloud-native security operations platform that provides real-time threat monitoring for networks, endpoints, and supply chains, extending to the clear, deep, and dark web. The platform integrates advanced AI technology with expert human insight to offer extensive protection and swift threat mitigation, ensuring enterprise cyber security. Trusted by more than 1,000 clients globally, and the 2024 Microsoft Worldwide Security Partner of the Year, BlueVoyant sets the standard for modern cyber defense solutions.

SOURCE BlueVoyant

