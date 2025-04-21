Scout Surface Solutions LLC Acquires Kinetic Pressure Control Ltd., Expanding Global Capabilities And Technology Leadership In Pressure And Flow Control

HOUSTON, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Surface Solutions LLC ("Scout") , a leading provider of completions services and equipment to the oil and gas industry across North America and the Middle East, is proud to announce its acquisition of Kinetic Pressure Control Ltd. ("Kinetic") , an SCF Ventures portfolio company specializing in innovative pressure and flow control solutions. Both companies are headquartered in Houston, Texas.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Scout's growth trajectory, combining Kinetic's disruptive technology, international market presence, and strong innovation pipeline with Scout's extensive operational footprint and high-quality service portfolio. Scout and Kinetic will be able to offer cutting-edge, patented solutions and systems to its customers for high-value applications such as continuous frac, pressure control, pad automation, and control systems.

" We are delighted to welcome Kinetic Pressure Control to the Scout family," said Stefan Radwanski, CEO of Scout. "This acquisition enhances our technological capabilities and broadens our reach, allowing us to better serve our customers around the world with a truly unique, integrated offering across drilling and completions."

Kinetic Pressure Control is renowned for its best-in-class technologies, including K-BOS, which is the highest-performing shear and seal device in the global well-control market. The company's ongoing development of next-generation technologies in pressure and flow control will now benefit from Scout's operational infrastructure and deep industry relationships in key global regions. Kinetic has approximately 100 employees across its operations in North America, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, South America and Europe.

" Joining Scout Surface Solutions opens an exciting new chapter for Kinetic," said Steven Angstman, CEO of Kinetic Pressure Control. " Our shared commitment to innovation and operational excellence will unlock new opportunities to serve our customers with unmatched capability and value."

As a unified organization, Scout and Kinetic will be able to leverage Kinetic's technologies and Scout's experience in drilling, completions, and production services to develop unique products that will deliver best-in-class pressure and flow performance and service – backed by world-class facilities, advanced engineering, and decades of combined industry experience.

The combined companies will employ 300+ people and operate 10 service and manufacturing facilities in the United States and Middle East, including a significantly enhanced presence and footprint in Saudi Arabia.

Scout was represented by Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor and Hallett & Perrin PC as legal counsel. Kinetic was represented by PPHB as financial advisor and Walker Eisenbraun LLC as legal counsel.

SOURCE Scout Surface Solutions

