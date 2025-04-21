Principle Health Systems Acquires Heartland Health Laboratory, Expanding Diagnostic Capabilities In The Midwest

HOUSTON, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Health Systems (PHS), the leading mobile diagnostic provider for the long-term care community, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Heartland Health Laboratory, a trusted name in clinical diagnostics based just outside Kansas City.

This acquisition marks a significant step in Principle Health Systems' strategic growth initiative to expand its presence in the Midwest. PHS has long recognized the importance of this region and has identified Heartland Health Laboratory as a high-quality organization that aligns with its mission of improving patient outcomes and experiences.

With over 20 years of experience, Heartland Health Laboratory is a CLIA-certified, high-complexity, full-service laboratory that has built a strong reputation as a diagnostic provider with a patient-centered approach. By integrating Heartland Health Laboratory into its network, PHS will expand and enhance service care throughout the region.

"The acquisition of Heartland Health Laboratory and their long history of being the dominant diagnostic company in the region is an exciting development for Principle Health Systems," said James Dieter, CEO of Principle Health Systems. "We are committed to strengthening Heartland Health Laboratory by investing in its team, technology, and operations. We aim to enhance the services provided to patients and providers and foster a thriving work environment for the Heartland team."

PHS is focused on ensuring a seamless transition and building upon Heartland Health Laboratory's strong foundation. Guided by its core values, PHS remains dedicated to being a people-first organization.

"We welcome the Heartland Health Laboratory team to PHS, with immense gratitude to owner Elizabeth Kent for trusting Principle Health Systems to lead Heartland Health Laboratory into the future" added Dieter. "Together, we will expand our reach, serve more individuals, and further our mission of improving patient outcomes and experiences."

About Heartland Health Laboratory

Heartland Health Laboratory is a CLIA-certified, high-complexity, full-service laboratory located in Lenexa, Kansas. Established in 2004, it provides high-quality testing and patient-centered service for the long term care community.

About Principle Health Systems

Principle Health Systems is the leading provider of mobile laboratory and imaging services for long-term care facilities across the United States. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, Principle is dedicated to improving outcomes and experiences for patients and providers alike. Through strategic partnerships and a commitment to excellence, Principle continues to set the standard in the healthcare industry.

SOURCE Principle Health Systems

