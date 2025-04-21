Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TEAMSTERS AT HERC RENTALS STRIKE FOR FIRST CONTRACT


2025-04-21 06:45:39
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Workers Demand Herc Bargain in Good Faith, Reinstate Unjustly Fired Teamster

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, workers at Herc Rentals, represented by Teamsters Local 639, began an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike against their employer in Upper Marlboro. After more than six months of negotiations for a first collective bargaining agreement, workers rejected the company's unacceptable last, best, and final offer and were forced to the picket line.

In addition to not providing Teamsters with the first contract they deserve, Herc Rentals has violated labor law and terminated the unit's lead organizer and negotiating committee member, which Local 639 has filed a ULP on.

Herc Rental Teamsters will be on strike until they secure a contract with wage increases and high-quality health insurance benefits, and their illegally fired colleague is reinstated.

WHO:

Herc Rentals Teamsters, Local 639 members and leaders


WHEN:

Daily

8 a.m.-1 p.m.


WHERE:

8400 Westphalia Rd.

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774


INTERVIEWS:

Available upon request.

Media Contact:
 Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
 [email protected]
On-site Contact:
 Bill Davis, (202) 636-8170

SOURCE Teamsters Local 639

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21042025003732001241ID1109455096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search