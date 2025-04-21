TEAMSTERS AT HERC RENTALS STRIKE FOR FIRST CONTRACT
WHO:
Herc Rentals Teamsters, Local 639 members and leaders
WHEN:
Daily
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE:
8400 Westphalia Rd.
Upper Marlboro, MD 20774
INTERVIEWS:
Available upon request.
Media Contact:
Colin McCullough, (856) 625-6856
[email protected]
On-site Contact:
Bill Davis, (202) 636-8170
Legal Disclaimer:
