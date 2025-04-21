TEAMSTERS AT HERC RENTALS STRIKE FOR FIRST CONTRACT

Workers Demand Herc Bargain in Good Faith, Reinstate Unjustly Fired Teamster

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, workers at Herc Rentals, represented by Teamsters Local 639, began an unfair labor practice (ULP) strike against their employer in Upper Marlboro. After more than six months of negotiations for a first collective bargaining agreement, workers rejected the company's unacceptable last, best, and final offer and were forced to the picket line.

In addition to not providing Teamsters with the first contract they deserve, Herc Rentals has violated labor law and terminated the unit's lead organizer and negotiating committee member, which Local 639 has filed a ULP on.

Herc Rental Teamsters will be on strike until they secure a contract with wage increases and high-quality health insurance benefits, and their illegally fired colleague is reinstated.