MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

The global Edge AI market is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2024 to USD 84 billion by 2023, opening up several new opportunities for job seekers. Interview Kickstart, which predicts a surge in demand for data science professionals, recently updated its Data Science course to equip them with skills like Edge AI and advanced data science methodologies. For more information about the course, visit

With the rapid transformation in the technological landscape, Edge AI is fast emerging as a domain that promises to revolutionize how intelligent systems process and analyze data directly at the source. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 17.53% and 21.7%, indicating several opportunities for tech professionals to position themselves at the forefront of this technological revolution.







Interview Kickstart, a leading upskilling platform for tech professionals with an industry-benchmarked curriculum, has updated its meticulously developed Data Science program. The course, designed and developed by FAANG professionals, aims to help professionals prepare for not only the current technological challenges but also the projected future growth in Edge AI applications across industries.

"The emergence of Edge AI and data science represents a major shift in how we approach computation intelligence," remarked a spokesperson from Interview Kickstart. "Our Data Science program is aimed to transform aspiring data professionals into architects of innovation who leverage the advanced machine learning techniques."

A key aspect of the Data Science course by Interview Kickstart is its focus on providing an immersive experience to the learners through a project-driven learning approach. The participants go through an intensive curriculum that tests their understanding of different key areas of data science through 40+ assignments and mini-projects. The course also provides 150+ hours of instructor-led learning and 75+ hours of hands-on practical experience.

The course culminates with six significant capstone projects simulating real-world Edge AI and data science scenarios, ensuring that the students get exposure to real-world situations and are workplace-ready right from day one.

Its holistic approach to professional development sets the Data Science course apart from other similar courses. In addition to technical coaching, the course also offers an extensive interview preparation module tailored to help students secure top positions at FAANG and other leading tech companies. It includes technical interview guidance, comprehensive mock interviews, resume-building workshops, LinkedIn profile optimization, salary negotiation strategies, and even personal branding sessions.

Further, the course takes a deep dive into critical domains like distributed machine learning, edge computing architectures, model optimization for resource-constrained environments, and advanced data processing techniques. The participants, as a result, learn to develop intelligent systems that can perform complex computations with minimal latency and maximum efficiency, a critical requirement in emerging technological ecosystems.

Several industry experts claim Edge AI will have a lasting impact across industries, including healthcare, autonomous vehicles, industrial IoT, smart city infrastructure, and more. Since Edge AI processes data closer to its source, it offers a significant speed boost, along with reduced bandwidth consumption, enhanced privacy, and real-time decision-making capabilities.

"Data scientists and data professionals equipped with Edge AI skills will become the architects of future technologies," noted a tech industry leader. "Interview Kickstart's Data Science program focuses specifically on bridging the widening skill gap in the industry."

The course's instructional team comprises seasoned professionals from top-tier technology companies, ensuring that the curriculum remains aligned with the industry's most current demands. Participants benefit from insights shared by experts who have directly contributed to cutting-edge technological innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

A unique aspect of the program is its emphasis on building a robust professional portfolio. Through carefully designed projects and industry-aligned assignments, participants develop a comprehensive showcase of their capabilities that goes far beyond traditional academic credentials. To learn more visit

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a leading upskilling platform that empowers aspiring tech professionals to land their dream roles in FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record, Interview Kickstart has helped 20,000+ learners achieve their career aspirations at leading tech organizations.

What sets Interview Kickstart apart is its pool of 700+ FAANG instructors, comprising hiring managers and tech leads who design and teach the comprehensive curriculum. They offer practical insights, the latest interview prep strategies, and mock interviews to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

###

For more information about Interview Kickstart, contact the company here:

Interview Kickstart

Burhanuddin Pithawala

+1 (209) 899-1463

...

4701 Patrick Henry Dr Bldg 25, Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

CONTACT: Burhanuddin Pithawala