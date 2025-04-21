XRP News: Xendex Announces Vision, Native Token Utility Framework, And Detailed Tokenomics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a groundbreaking all-in-one decentralized exchange, is officially entering the Ripple blockchain with a bold mission: to create the first all-in-one decentralized finance hub built natively on the XRP Ledger (XRP). Leveraging AI Copy trading technology, non-custodial trading, and smart lending and borrowing protocols. XenDex is not just another DEX, it's the infrastructure XRP has been missing.









Mission & Vision

XenDex's mission is to enable global access to decentralized finance by delivering a secure, low cost, community-governed exchange that runs at the unmatched speed. The team behind Xendex is determined to develop the best and most unique decentralized exchange with multiple functionalities on the Ripple ecosystem.

The project envisions becoming XRP's primary DeFi engine, combining next-gen trading tools, lending and borrowing functions, staking, cross-chain bridges, and full DAO governance - all within a scalable, high-speed ecosystem.

Introducing $XDX – The Utility Token of XenDex

At the heart of XenDex lies $XDX , a multi-utility token powering all activity across the platform. $XDX provides users with:



Governance rights for on-chain voting and proposal submission

Staking rewards for passive income and platform security

Fee discounts for trading and borrowing activities

Liquidity incentives through farming and AMM pools

Access to launchpad sales , NFTs, and AI tools Airdrop eligibility for early adopters and long-term holders

$XDX Tokenomics



Token Ticker : $XDX

Total Supply : 1,000,000,000 tokens

Presale Allocation : 300,000,000 (30%)

Staking & Lending Reserve : 25%

Team : 10% (with 6-month vesting)

Locked Reserve : 10%

Marketing & Partnerships : 5% Public Sale Allocation : 20%

XenDex isn't just building a De-Fi, rather it's engineering an ecosystem. With its sights set on long-term growth, sustainable community engagement, and cross-chain interoperability, the XenDex team has revealed a multi-phase roadmap that blends technical delivery, community building, and strategic expansion.

The lead developer of the project stated that XenDex is committed to long-term growth with a few event coming soon, some of which include the $XDX token sale, major AMAs, airdrops, independent security audits, community games, DAO governance rollout, and listings on top exchanges including FirstLedger, MagneticX, Bitmart, followed by MEXC and Binance - all while continuously expanding features like lending, AI copy trading, and cross-chain integration.

XenDex's beta version and smart contracts are currently undergoing development and comprehensive audits respectively, and the entire platform is designed to remain non-custodial and governed by its community via DAO voting.

Frank Richards

