Trugolf Reports 2024 Financial Results
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,882,077
|$
|3,297,564
|Restricted cash
|-
|2,100,000
|Marketable investment securities
|-
|2,478,953
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,399,153
|2,398,872
|Inventory, net
|2,349,345
|2,119,084
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|116,619
|262,133
|Other current assets
|45,737
|-
|Total Current Assets
|14,792,930
|12,656,606
|Property and equipment, net
|143,852
|234,308
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|1,540,121
|-
|Right-of-use assets
|634,269
|972,663
|Other long-term assets
|31,023
|1,905,983
|Total Assets
|$
|17,142,195
|$
|15,769,560
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,819,702
|$
|2,059,771
|Deferred revenue
|3,113,010
|1,704,224
|Notes payable, current portion
|10,001
|9,425
|Notes payable to related parties, current portion
|2,937,000
|1,237,000
|Line of credit, bank
|802,738
|802,738
|Margin line of credit account
|-
|1,980,937
|Convertible notes payable
|-
|954,622
|Dividend notes payable
|4,023,923
|-
|Derivative liability
|-
|-
|Accrued interest
|661,376
|459,872
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|999,307
|1,125,495
|Accrued and other current liabilities - assumed in Merger
|45,008
|-
|Lease liability, current portion
|363,102
|334,255
|Total Current Liabilities
|15,775,167
|10,668,339
|Non-current Liabilities:
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|9,732
|2,402,783
|Note payables to related parties, net of current portion
|624,000
|861,000
|PIPE loan payable, net
|4,068,953
|-
|Dividend notes payable
|-
|4,023,923
|Gross sales royalty payable
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|305,125
|668,228
|Other liabilities
|-
|63,015
|Total Liabilities
|21,782,977
|19,687,288
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Deficit:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:
|Common stock - Series A, $0.0001 par value, 90 million shares authorized; 26,120,545 and 13,098 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|2,612
|120
|Common stock - Series B, $0.0001 par value, 10 million shares authorized; 1,716,860 and 1,716,860 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|172
|-
|Treasury stock at cost, 4,692 shares of common stock held, respectively
|(2,037,000
|)
|(2,037,000
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|18,548,931
|10,479,738
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(1,662
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(21,155,497
|)
|(12,358,924
|)
|(4,640,782
|)
|(3,917,728
|)
|Total Stockholders' Deficit
|(4,640,782
|)
|(3,917,728
|)
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|$
|17,142,195
|$
|15,769,560
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the
|For the
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Revenue, net
|$
|21,858,864
|$
|20,583,851
|Cost of revenue
|7,271,512
|7,825,768
|Total gross profit
|14,587,352
|12,758,083
|Operating expenses:
|Royalties
|706,214
|709,640
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|9,314,415
|9,681,323
|Selling, general and administrative
|6,669,684
|11,027,332
|Total operating expenses
|16,690,313
|21,418,295
|Loss from operations
|(2,102,962
|)
|(8,660,212
|)
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest income
|106,400
|108,011
|Interest expense
|(6,932,618
|)
|(1,730,908
|)
|Gain on fair value adjustment
|142,319
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|(270,594
|)
|-
|Gain on investment
|262,035
|-
|Total other expense
|(6,692,458
|)
|(1,622,897
|)
|Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
|(8,795,420
|)
|(10,283,109
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(8,795,420
|)
|$
|(10,283,109
|)
|Net loss per common share Series A - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.76
|)
|$
|(857.35
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding Series A - basic and diluted
|11,634,761
|11,994
TRUGOLF HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the
|For the
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,795,420
|)
|$
|(10,283,109
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|607,415
|58,641
|Amortization of convertible notes original issue discount
|728,278
|97,111
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|338,394
|298,208
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|142,319
|Fair value of warrants in excess of fair value of debt
|-
|93,530
|Bad debt expense
|767,913
|681,479
|Change in OCI
|1,662
|-
|Stock issued for services
|119,959
|5,872,529
|Stock issued for make good provisions on debt conversion
|700,821
|-
|Stock options issued to employees
|538,323
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Marketable investment securities
|-
|12,530
|Accounts receivable, net
|231,806
|(1,335,714
|)
|Inventory, net
|(230,261
|)
|2,396
|Prepaid expenses
|145,514
|(114,385
|)
|Capitalized software, net
|(2,070,742
|)
|-
|Other current assets
|(45,737
|)
|17,840
|Other assets
|13,662
|(1,905,983
|)
|Accounts payable
|494,215
|596,434
|Deferred revenue
|1,408,786
|(1,008,296
|)
|Accrued interest payable
|201,504
|615,582
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|(634,557
|)
|374,819
|Other liabilities
|(63,015
|)
|63,015
|Lease liability
|(334,256
|)
|(269,848
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,733,416
|)
|(6,133,221
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|-
|(127,413
|)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|-
|(2,493,145
|)
|Sale of short-term investments
|2,478,953
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|2,478,953
|(2,620,558
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from PIPE loans, net of discount
|8,902,681
|-
|Proceeds from loan payable – related party
|2,000,000
|-
|Proceeds from investment fund (PIPE)
|2,112,560
|-
|Cash acquired in Merger
|103,818
|-
|Debt refinance conversion
|192,787
|-
|Proceeds from line of credit
|-
|1,980,937
|Proceeds from notes payable
|-
|2,433,059
|Proceeds from convertible notes
|-
|185,500
|Costs of Merger paid from PIPE loan
|(1,947,787
|)
|-
|Repayments of line of credit
|(1,980,937
|)
|-
|Repayments of loans assumed in Merger
|(100,000
|)
|-
|Repayments of notes payable
|(9,146
|)
|(107,569
|)
|Repayments of notes payable - related party
|(535,000
|)
|(37,000
|)
|Dividends paid
|-
|40,150
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|8,738,976
|4,495,077
|Net change in cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash
|5,484,513
|(4,258,702
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of year
|5,397,564
|9,656,266
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of year
|$
|10,882,077
|$
|5,397,564
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for:
|Interest
|$
|923,975
|$
|1,115,332
|Income taxes
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Derivative liability related to warrants
|$
|142,319
|$
|-
|PIPE note principal converted to Class A Common Stock
|$
|5,832,600
|$
|-
|Convertible notes exchanged for PIPE note
|$
|2,419,622
|$
|-
|Class A Common Stock exchanged in Merger
|$
|3,854,573
|$
|-
|Class A Common Stock issued in Merger
|$
|1,154
|$
|-
|Class B Common Stock issued in Merger
|$
|172
|$
|-
|Termination of loan payable
|$
|1,875,000
|$
|-
|Conversion of dividend note payable and accrued interest
|$
|-
|$
|3,925,273
|Conversion of note payable to line of credit
|$
|-
|$
|257,113
|Warehouse lease
|$
|-
|$
|537,994
